A3’s city club has incorporated all of the cousins’ youth sector. Only the women’s sector will continue to play with the same franchise

BELLUNO. Da Rold Logistics takes care of it. The entire movement of men’s volleyball by Spes Belluno joins the company whose maximum expression is the first team in the A3 series. A handover in some ways already conceivable a year ago, when the two realities had shook hands in order to collaborate towards their respective objectives.

After twelve months of apprenticeship, the entire male nursery will be signed by Da Rold, while Spes will deal only with women. The first and immediate logical consequence is the non-registration of the Serie C regional men’s team which last year participated under the name of Spes Belluno. Therefore the provincial movement greets a team, reducing the already small number of “blue” teams.

IT’S OUR TURN

From under 13 to under 19, passing through under 15 and 17: starting from this year, the men’s youth sector will be managed entirely by Da Rold Logistics Belluno.

There is talk of about sixty boys, to try to quantify the extent of the operation. The association led by president Sandro Da Rold officially and definitively received the baton from Spes Belluno. Therefore, there will be a direct channel between the A3 team and the youth teams, passing through the second team that will regularly take part in the D as happened in the last tournament. The general manager of Da Rold Logistics, Franco Da Re, does not hide his satisfaction.

«We have never hidden the desire to complete the corporate structure with the youth sector. Compared to the growth project we have in mind, the nursery is a fundamental component. Certainly the work set up by Spes represents a precious starting point. Now it is up to us to give new life to the youth sector ».

While waiting to be made official, the technical staff of the “cantera” will remain broadly that of last season. «We would like to see not only the A3 team giving prestige to Belluno, but also the nursery. We deeply believe in young players and the hope is to be able to promote more and more of them in the first team ».

The inclusion on a permanent basis in the roster of the next season of the young Galliani and Guolla goes in this direction.

TURN THE PAGE

For its part, Spes Belluno is filing a chapter full of emotions and important results. «On the one hand», argues the president Fabiana Bianchini, «I’m sorry not to deal with the men’s sector anymore. After 19 years, however, I need to resize my commitment in this area. It was a very demanding year: it was not easy to manage three regional categories, in addition to all the men’s and women’s youth teams ». Now the attention is paid to the girls.

«We will let go of the men’s Serie C, which will be sold to Montecchio. I deliver a complete youth sector to Da Rold Logistics, with about 60 boys: from under 13 to 19. Spes, on the other hand, will only deal with women, from minivolley to Serie D ».