If it wasn’t for the goalkeeper of Motor Lublin, Łukasz Budzilek Raków Częstochowa, he would have killed this match in the first half. Yes, the Lublin team was still alive and could count on a happy counterattack. After the 60th minute, the leader of the Ekstraklasa switched to a higher gear and finished off Motor, winning a well-deserved 3:0. Raków had 29 shots on goal. Before the match, coach Marek Papszun emphasized several times that concentration is important in the Polish Cup. The inhabitants of Częstochowa were very concentrated, they dominated Motor. They should also dominate their rival in the semi-finals. With all due respect to the ambitious KKS Kalisz and the brave Grnik, Raków is beyond their reach.

Crayfish with one foot in the final

In Częstochowa, there is finally a team that can confidently call itself one of the best in Poland. But her opinion may grow to the name of the best in the spring, because the double crown (championship and Polish Cup) is at your fingertips. Raków has a safe lead over Legia Warszawa in the Ekstraklasa table, and the rest of the pursuit group is even further away. Of the rivals from the top Polish shelf in the PP, Legia also remained. Winning both titles seems like a difficult goal, but Rakow is within reach. This may be the most beautiful spring in the club’s history. Marek Papszun’s team confirmed this aspiration in Lublin.

Motor has ambitions to even more mark its presence at the central level, to reach a level that has not been seen in Lublin for years. He is approaching it step by step, but Raków left him no doubt that he still has a long way to go.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Polish Cup is on Friday. If Raków does not go to Legia, it can already enjoy a place in the final at PGE Narodowy (“Wojskowi” the same). Without belittling the attitude and achievements of Kalisz and Łęczna, they are dealing with the two best clubs in Poland at the moment.

Raków is better than a year ago

The residents of Częstochowa were in a similar situation a year ago when they were fighting with Lech Poznań for the championship and were striving with “Kolejorz” to the final of the Polish Cup (Raków eventually won the final 3:1). After the final, when it seemed that Raków had a psychological advantage, he suddenly let everything go in the match against Cracovi, lost his position as the leader of the Ekstraklasa and lost the championship. This year should be completely different.

And here we have to return to concentration, strongly emphasized by Marek Papszun. She missed it at the end of last season. As if there was also a thought that Lech would break down because of a weak finale. This time such a scenario should not happen.

The inhabitants of Częstochowa have shown many times that they can learn from mistakes and draw conclusions, which is why they are a much stronger team in terms of mental preparation. This season is definitely going their way, the most serious competitors have no time and how to attack. Even if Raków has a problem with the effectiveness of strikers, because Vladislavs Gutkovskis and Sebastian Musiolik are irregular. Rakow strives to be a complete team in the Polish backyard and for this they need a serial shooter. Titles will only attract such players.

The Championship and the Cup are very close to Raków. He just has to avoid mistakes. Only Legia can prevent them from marching to fulfill their dreams. And both teams should meet in the final at the National Stadium on May 2. The defending champion, who can immediately talk about the Cancer Cup, versus the team that has won PP the most times in history (as many as 19 times). It will be a feast for a fan of Polish club football.

The semi-final matches of the PP are scheduled for Wednesday, April 5.