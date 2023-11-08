The 2023 National Nanquan Inheritance and Development Exchange Conference and Nanquan Open (Zhejiang Pingyang Station) has officially opened in Pingyang County, Zhejiang Province. The event aims to promote traditional martial arts culture and the spirit of self-improvement in sports.

A number of prominent figures in the world of martial arts and sports attended the opening ceremony, including Chen Entang, Chairman of the Chinese Wushu Association, and Huang Linghai, former Party Secretary and Director of the International Exchange Center of the State Sports General Administration.

Zhang Yadong, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, highlighted the importance of promoting traditional culture and building a regional martial arts cultural brand in Pingyang.

Deputy mayor of the Wenzhou Municipal People’s Government, Chen Kuan, expressed hopes that the event will further promote the excellent traditional martial arts culture and the sport of Nanquan in Pingyang.

Chen Guilei, Deputy Secretary of the Pingyang County Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, congratulated the successful hosting of the event and expressed gratitude to the leaders of the State Sports General Administration, the Chinese Wushu Association, the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, and other superior departments and units who have long been concerned about the development of Pingyang sports.

Pingyang is known as the “hometown of martial arts in the country” and has a rich history in martial arts. With nearly 30 schools of Nanquan, the sport is gaining popularity in the region. Binh Duong, martial arts talents are emerging and a large number of championship-level players have achieved outstanding results in major competitions.

The 2023 National Nanquan Inheritance and Development Exchange Conference and Nanquan Open will last for 5 days and includes a Wushu Nanquan themed exhibition, a Nanquan development seminar, a National Nanquan Open, and an award ceremony. The event is hosted by the Wushu Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, the Wushu Research Institute of the State Sports General Administration, and the Chinese Wushu Association, and is hosted by the Zhejiang Wushu Association, Wenzhou Sports Bureau, Pingyang County People’s Government, and Wenzhou Sports Federation.

