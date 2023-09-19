The Spirit of Women’s Volleyball: Inspiring the Next Generation

The Spirit of Women’s Volleyball Team Inspires Young Athletes

By Su Chang, China Sports News reporter

The Chinese Volleyball Association has released a special promotional video before the official launch of the 2023 National Fitness Online Games·Chinese Volleyball Good Family “Cloud” Showcase. The video highlights the story of the new era of women’s volleyball spirit, which has been instrumental in the growth of teenagers. Directed by Chinese women’s volleyball meritorious player, Xue Ming, the video features her as the image spokesperson of the event, inspiring young people through her own journey. The “cloud” display event of China Volleyball Good Families has touched families from all over the country, making them realize that the spirit of women’s volleyball is all around them.

The story of Li Yuelai from Chengdu, Sichuan, resonates with many aspiring volleyball players. When Li first started playing volleyball, her arm would often turn red due to the impact of the ball, causing her pain and making her want to quit. However, her love for the sport was reignited by her close encounter with the Chinese women’s volleyball team. Li’s father secured tickets for her to attend a Chengdu Universiade women’s volleyball match. After witnessing the game, Li expressed her desire to participate in international competitions like the team members and bring honors to her country. Mr. Li was deeply moved and shared, “Since my daughter started playing volleyball, I’ve told her stories about the Chinese women’s volleyball team and the significance of their spirit. While my child may not comprehend everything at such a young age, witnessing the Chinese women’s volleyball team in action at the Chengdu Universiade seemed to make her understand a lot.” From that moment, Li Yuelai became even more determined to pursue her volleyball career, with the spirit of the women’s volleyball team etched in her mind.

Cui Muqi, a primary school student in Beijing, also understands and cherishes the main spirit of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, which is to fight bravely and tenaciously. Cui expressed her commitment to continue training and improving, listening to her coach’s guidance, and involving her parents in her practice sessions. She expressed her excitement for the joys of volleyball and her determination to adhere to the sport.

To make the event even more memorable for the children, the Chinese Volleyball Association created exclusive medals for participants. These medals are not only creative and visually appealing but are also made up of three parts. Participants who attend the event for three consecutive years can collect all three medals and create a family pattern of reunion, symbolizing love and togetherness. This year, the child’s medal will be distributed first, serving as a significant milestone in many children’s lives, inspiring them to embrace a healthy and happy lifestyle.

The Chinese Volleyball Association aims to ensure that the Chinese Volleyball Good Family “Cloud” Showcase is accessible to the people and meets their needs. As part of this effort, representative families were selected for point-to-point surveys to collect feedback and suggestions. These measures are to ensure the event provides high-quality and meaningful activities that resonate with the masses. The Chinese Volleyball Association is committed to organizing good family activities to cultivate builders and successors of the new socialist era, facilitating comprehensive development in morality, intelligence, physical education, art, and labor. Through these activities, the association aims to guide young people to become well-rounded individuals who are equipped with the right outlook on life and values, encouraging them to successfully navigate the various aspects of life.

