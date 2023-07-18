Home » The sponsor ran away with Vondroušová. Those interested will now stand in line
Sports

The sponsor ran away with Vondroušová. Those interested will now stand in line

by admin

Czech tennis player Markéta Vondroušová will be dealing with pleasant worries after the triumph of her life in the famous Wimbledon. She secured tenth place in the world rankings by winning the singles final over Uns Džábirová. At the same time, she played the tournament as an unseeded player and, moreover, without a major sponsor. The company Nike ended cooperation with her in 2022 due to a long-lasting injury. The fourth Czech Wimbledon winner in the ranking can now expect the exact opposite, those interested in connecting their brand with her name can join the queue.

See also  The Apu goes ahead with Finetti, no changes on the bench after the crash with Fortitudo

You may also like

The best dog breeds for running

Tennis: Misolic moves into the Bastad round of...

Basketball Trieste, hit Ariel Folly. Here is the...

St. Louis Cardinals Defeat Miami Marlins 6-4, Extending...

Inter, Inzaghi breaks the ‘two years’ taboo of...

Charges against ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs dropped

Thomas Bricca murder in Alatri, father and son...

The best Icelandic footballer Haraldsson transferred from FC...

NBA, ideal team of the Summer League and...

Commonwealth Games: Victoria withdraws staging

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy