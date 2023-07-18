The sponsor ran away with Vondroušová. Those interested will now stand in line

Czech tennis player Markéta Vondroušová will be dealing with pleasant worries after the triumph of her life in the famous Wimbledon. She secured tenth place in the world rankings by winning the singles final over Uns Džábirová. At the same time, she played the tournament as an unseeded player and, moreover, without a major sponsor. The company Nike ended cooperation with her in 2022 due to a long-lasting injury. The fourth Czech Wimbledon winner in the ranking can now expect the exact opposite, those interested in connecting their brand with her name can join the queue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

