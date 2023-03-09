900 athletes at the start. In the longest race, the one of 60 kilometers with a positive difference in height of 3000 meters, the Norwegian Erland Eldrup won the men’s category with a time of 5:41’50” behind him the strong athlete of the Telecom Team Sudtirol team Daniel Jung crossed the finish line just under 2 minutes late. The podium was completed by Gilles Roux with a time of 5:53’36.

In the women’s category, Maria Øverland Erichsen was the first to cross the finish line, stopping the clock in 7:11’22”. Behind her came Virginia Olivieri with a time of 7:27’23” while Denise Zacco is third with about nine minutes behind the winner.

Manuel Solavaggione wins the 38k race with a time of 3:35’48”. In second position with 3:36’31” goes Luca Arrigoni. Alessandro Riva climbs on the third step of the podium with a time of 3:46’26”.

Among the women over the same distance Fabiola Conti (Dinamo Team) wins ahead of Erica Dematteis with a time of 4:06’20”. Dematteis closes with a time of 4:37’56”. She completes the podium by stopping the clock in 04:43’43” Elena Platini.

Simone Costa (Team La Sportiva) wins in the shortest race with a time of 1:29’21”, behind him Mattia Einaudi stops the clock in 1:33’12”. Lorenzo Rostagno takes the third step of the podium.

For the organizers, ASD Trailrunners Finale Ligure, the satisfaction of having made over 900 athletes run along the Ermanno Fossati path in the Finale hinterland is so great. A spring day was the setting for the paths that challenged but also entertained all the competitors. Once this ninth edition has been archived, we are already starting to mark red on Sunday 3 March 2024.