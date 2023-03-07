The Marchesato Sportiva Trail which will start from Finalborgo is spread over three competitive routes and an 8 km walk. The competitive routes measure: 60 kilometers with 3000 meters of elevation gain, 38 kilometers with 2200 meters of elevation gain and 16 kilometers with “only” 1000 meters of elevation gain. The less trained, all walkers and families will be able to enjoy themselves along the shortest route of 8 kilometres.

The registrations exceeded 900 athletes at the start divided into the various routes, an equally important number to report is that of the volunteers engaged during the weekend: the people who will make the event possible are 200. As for the weekend program, Saturday afternoon at 17:30 at the La Sportiva Store in Finale Ligure there will be a “Meet & Great” aperitif to get to know the La Sportiva athletes who will be competing the following day better. Also on Saturday afternoon at 17:30 at Palazzo Ricci there will be a multilevel Yoga lesson dedicated to trail runners. Practice and breath control will help athletes prepare, calming the mind and invigorating the muscles to maximize performance on the competition floor. The sequence will be dynamic through positions of balance, core strengthening focusing the work on the stretching and flexibility of the leg muscles.

The athletes present at the Store will be Michele Graglia, Petter Restorp, Roberto Mastrotto, Diego Angella, Georg Piazza, Simone Costa, Michele Tavernaro, Martina Bilora and Cristiana Follador. The other athletes on the start line divided into the various tracks will be Alessandro Riva, Daniel Jung, Cristian Modena, Eldrup Erland, and Luca Carrara. Among the women confirmed their presence Fabiola Conti, Virgilia Olivieri and Marina Plavan.

The geographical area involved in the competitions has been recognized for years as one of the most beautiful sites in Italy for “extreme” outdoor activities such as sport climbing, freeride and downhill. The track has been designed and studied to bring together all the characteristics of mountain running with all the most characteristic corners of the area where the athletes pass. The 5 March menu includes steep and nervous climbs, technical descents, passages along fixed ropes and fantastic traverses in limestone caves. At the end of the route the competitors will pass inside the medieval castle of Finalborgo.