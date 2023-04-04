The Zhejiang Provincial Sports Front held the Asian Games Pledge Mobilization Conference. The Olympic champion Wang Shun issued the initiative of “be a good host and contribute to the Asian Games”

On April 4th, 172 days before the opening of the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Front Asian Games Pledge Mobilization Conference was held in Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College. Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, and Wang Hao, Deputy Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Zhejiang Province, made important instructions for the swearing-in mobilization meeting. Vice Governor Zhang Jiasheng attended and made a mobilization speech.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is a major political task entrusted to Zhejiang by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. It is the largest and highest-level international comprehensive sports event after the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the optimization and adjustment of my country’s epidemic prevention and control policies. . In the overall task of preparing for the Asian Games, the Zhejiang sports system undertakes the three key tasks of organizing the meeting, organizing the competition and participating in the competition. The responsibility is heavy, the task is arduous, and the mission is glorious. A great opportunity for the construction of a strong province.

The meeting requested that we should take up the glorious mission of “major affairs of the country” and “important affairs of the province” from a high position, and go all out to complete this major political task; The high-scoring answer sheet of “Participation Adds Color”, strive to win the gold medal of competition, morality and style, and achieve double harvest and double victory of sports performance and spiritual civilization; to show high-quality sports image of “excellence” and “execution”, An all-round panoramic display of Zhejiang Sports and the “window” image of Zhejiang.

The convening of the swearing-in mobilization meeting marks that the Zhejiang Provincial Sports System has entered the final stage of preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games. The conference called on the province’s sports front to take on the mission bravely, go all out to win the decisive battle, and complete various tasks such as organizing meetings, competitions, and competitions with high quality. Give a satisfactory answer.

The first is to promote the organization of competitions with high standards, so as to achieve wonderful events. In accordance with the requirements of “flat command, localized responsibility, and venue-oriented operation”, we will refine and improve the venue operation plan one by one, further understand the rules of running the game, adjust the working mechanism, train the operation team, and improve the ability to deal with it. The second is to complete the service guarantee work at a high level and achieve outstanding performance in the competition. The sports departments of the host city Hangzhou and the co-host cities Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing, and Jinhua should mobilize all resources and forces to do a good job in event organization and service guarantee; Make every effort to do a good job in the work of torch relay, Asian Games publicity, national fitness and Asian Games counterparts. The third is to complete the training and preparation work with high quality, so as to add luster to the competition. Cherish the precious opportunity to participate in the “doorway” competition, work together from top to bottom, train and prepare for the battle with all your strength, and strive to achieve the best results in history with the most entries and the best results at the “doorway” event. Both sports performance and spiritual civilization have a good harvest. The fourth is to seize the opportunity of the Asian Games and build a high-level modernized sports province. Firmly establish the concept of “running a meeting well and improving a city”, take advantage of the opportunity and influence of the Hangzhou Asian Games to continue to create a “city of events” and “a county where events gather” gold business cards, and use the Asian Games to leverage the high-quality development of the sports industry , and strive to create a sports demonstration and scene of common prosperity.

At the scene, flags were presented to the principals of the sports departments of the host city and 5 co-host cities, as well as the principals of 4 provincial sports training units including Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College and the provincial Huanglong Sports Center, the organizer. The principals of Hangzhou Sports Bureau, Zhejiang Sports Vocational and Technical College, and Provincial Huanglong Sports Center made speeches as organizers.

At the meeting, Zheng Yao, secretary of the party group and director of the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, and Olympic champions Wang Shun and Wang Yilyu took an oath. More than 700 people from the Zhejiang sports system made a sonorous oath: “I will keep in mind my entrustment, shoulder the mission bravely, and go all out to fight and win. Complete the tasks of hosting, organizing and competing with quality, and work together to hold the most successful Asian Games in history and realize “excellent competitions, brilliant competitions, and colorful development”!”

World kayaking champion Ji Bowen made a statement on behalf of the athletes.

Swimming Olympic champion Wang Shun issued a proposal of “be a good host and contribute to the Asian Games” to the people of the whole province. In the face of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, Wang Shun said that he is currently preparing for the competition step by step. At that time, the competition at home will inevitably be more exciting. He hopes to show his own level and strive for good results.

In addition to the main venue, this swearing-in mobilization meeting set up sub-venues in Zhejiang Provincial Water Sports Management Center, Provincial Shooting Archery Bicycle Sports Management Center and Provincial Huanglong Sports Center.