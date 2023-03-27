Original title: Spring is warm and flowers are blooming, it is time to run ~ Yi struggle

Today (March 27), the first National Fitness Games in Yongxing Town, High-tech Zone opened in Jiuzhou Gymnasium.

17 major events including track and field, basketball, football, badminton, table tennis, Chinese chess, and dry land dragon boat;

In the next week, 27 delegations from various units and enterprises in Yongxing Town, with a total of 877 athletes, will show their demeanor in the projects they are good at.

"Participating in the sports meeting has exercised our bodies, and it has also enhanced the cohesion of party members and cadres in our town. I hope that this kind of event will be held frequently to make the national fitness deeply rooted in the hearts of the people." Pu Guilin, an athlete, said. Liao Jin, a member of the Yongxing Town Party Committee and a member of the Organization Propaganda Campaign—— In addition to holding sports games, last year we also built a new 12,000-square-meter street park next to the masses and added 60 sets of fitness equipment. In the next step, we will build more fitness parks, build sports equipment next to the masses, and promote the national fitness program. In recent years, our city has promoted the development of national fitness at a higher level through government-guided and mass-participated national fitness campaigns, and better met the people's fitness and health needs.