The 2022-23 NBA regular season continues, and the San Antonio Spurs (7 wins and 18 losses) stopped their losing streak. Johnson scored 32 points and 7 rebounds, Jones scored 26 points and 5 assists, they led the team to use the offensive in the third quarter to overtake and establish an advantage in one fell swoop, the Spurs beat the Houston Rockets 118-109 at home (7 wins and 18 losses) . The Spurs ended their 11-game losing streak.

Johnson of the Spurs had 32 points and 7 rebounds, Jones had 26 points and 5 assists, McDermott had 12 points and 3 rebounds, Richardson had 12 points, Longford had 11 points and 4 assists Rebounds and 5 assists, Collins scored 10 points and 5 rebounds, Barcelona also scored 10 points and 5 rebounds. Smith of the Rockets had 23 points and 4 rebounds, Shin Kyung had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Green had 14 points, Gordon had 14 points and 4 assists, Porter had 12 points and 4 assists.

Vassell and Poeltl of the Spurs are absent. After the opening, the two teams did not pay much attention to defense. The score on the field increased alternately. Richardson and Johnson recovered 4 points, Shin Kyung scored with a hook, and the Spurs took another 4 points to lead 24-21. Ethan and Green made three-pointers respectively, and they led the team to end the first quarter with an 8-0 counterattack. The Rockets led by 5 points 29-24.

Jones felt good after the start of the second quarter, scoring 7 points alone to help the team overtake 31-30. Gordon retaliated with 5 points to regain the lead, Johnson succeeded in singles, and the two teams tied at 35. After 42 draws and 44 draws, Jones and Johnson joined forces for 5 points, and the Spurs took the lead. Not to be outdone by the Rockets, Smith scored two goals in a row and Green made a three-pointer at the buzzer. They led the team to a 9-2 counterattack wave to end the second quarter, and the Rockets led by 3 points 54-51.

Smith of the Rockets had 13 points in the first half, Shin Kyung had 10 points and 7 rebounds, Green and Porter had 10 points each; Johnson of the Spurs had 19 points and Jones had 17 points.

Shortly after the start of the third quarter, Smith and Green joined forces for 7 points, and the Rockets led 63-56. The Spurs fired from outside, Johnson hit two three-pointers, Jones and Branham took turns to hit three-pointers, a 14-2 counterattack climax allowed the Spurs to overtake 68-65. Gordon hit a jumper to temporarily stop the bleeding for the team, Richardson hit a three-pointer, Barcelona made an empty dunk, and the Spurs expanded their advantage. Porter made a layup to prevent the gap from widening, but the Spurs continued to attack. McDermott scored 2 three-pointers in a row. They scored 8 points in a row to lead 85-71. The Knicks and Ethan broke through respectively, Jones hit back with a layup, Richardson made a free throw, and the Spurs led 90-77 by 13 points at the end of the three quarters.

The Spurs scored 5 points shortly after the start of the final quarter, and they led by 17 points. The Knicks and Martin recovered 4 points, McDermott made another three-pointer, Barcelona and Langford scored in turn, and the Spurs led 104-86 with 7 minutes and 20 seconds left in this section. Gordon hit a three-pointer to temporarily stop the bleeding, Richardson made another three-pointer, Johnson also scored two goals in a row, and the Spurs stretched their advantage to 20 points. With no retreat, the Rockets gave it a go, chasing 8 points in a row to narrow the gap, Johnson hit a hook, and then made two free throws, which sealed the victory for the team. In the end, the Spurs won 118-109.

Rockets starting lineup: Porter, Green, Gordon, Smith, Shin Kyung

Spurs starting lineup: Jones, Branham, Johnson, Longford, Collins

