The stabbing of Monica Seles – Il Post

On April 30 thirty years ago, in 1993, Yugoslav tennis player Monica Seles was stabbed in the back during a match at the Hamburg tournament: a man leaned out of the security barrier and stuck a 23-centimeter knife between her shoulder blades. Seles was playing against the Bulgarian Magdalena Maleeva and was sitting on a chair during a change of sides, leaning forward to drink water: for this the blade penetrated only an inch and a half, missing the spine by two inches. The attacker tried to stab her again but a security officer managed to pin him to the ground and arrest him with the help of other bystanders. Meanwhile, the tennis player was taken to the hospital.

As former tennis player Martina Navratilova later said, that attack “changed the course of tennis history.” Monica Seles was 19 years old and she was playing the best tennis of her short career: in the period from January 1991 to April 1993 she had reached the final in 33 of the 34 tournaments played, winning 22; she had a balance of 159 matches won against 12 lost, and 55 wins and 1 defeat considering only the four Grand Slam tournaments, the most important on the world tennis circuit.

For two years she had been in first place in the WTA rankings of professional tennis players. She had been the youngest tennis player to win Roland Garros, in 1990, beating Germany’s Steffi Graf in the final, who was then her number one in the world (and is still considered the best tennis player ever). She had already won eight Grand Slams in all (Roland Garros three times, the Australian Open three times and the US Open twice, never Wimbledon) — and since 1991 she had ousted Graf from first place in the WTA rankings.

She proposed an aggressive and different style of play on the court, which would have made her the model of Serena Williams, a tennis player who in more recent years has changed the game in the women’s court, and had a marked ability to compete, comparable to that of the greatest of other sports. The only criticisms of her behavior on and off the court came from tennis purists for the “moans” with which she accompanied the shots: they were not common at the time, and were the subject of some controversy, especially in the UK.

At that moment in her career Monica Seles had only one true rival, Steffi Graf: her attacker turned out to be an obsessed fan of the German. After her assault, Seles would never go back to those levels: she struggled with depression and had weight problems.

Her attacker was called Günter Parche: he was German, unemployed and 38 years old. Initially many thought that the aggression had a political motivation: Seles was born in Novi Sad, a city in the Serbian part of Yugoslavia, from a family of Serbian origins and had already received death threats because of the behavior of the Serbs during the Yugoslav wars. However, it soon turned out that Parche was simply a lunatic who, in addition to hating the Serbian population, as he said in later years, was obsessed with Steffi Graf. As he explained to police, he wanted to teach Seles a lesson and hurt her—not kill her—so that Graf could once again become the number one tennis player in the world.

The trial against him ended in October 1993: he was recognized as mentally ill, sentenced to two years of probation and subjected to psychological treatment. Seles was baffled by the sentence, which she deemed too lax and not at all punitive. She decided she didn’t want to play in Germany anymore and she hasn’t been back since. Seles was also disappointed by the decision not to cancel the tournament, which was won by Steffi Graf.

Although the wound healed in a few weeks, Seles didn’t play for more than two years and went through a very complicated psychological moment. As she recounts in her biography, she fell into depression and developed an eating disorder that led her to put on more than thirty kilos. She resumed playing only in July 1995 – in the meantime she had become an American citizen – but no longer in the aggressive way she had before. In August she won the Canadian Open but a month later she was beaten in the final at the US Open by Steffi Graf. In January 1996 she won her fourth Australian Open: it was her last Grand Slam. She stopped playing in 2003 after a foot injury and officially retired in 2008.

In its autobiography Celestial tells that the attack changed her career and “irretrievably her soul”:

Until then I was at the center of the world. I was hanging out with famous people, signed autographs for fans, met interesting people, ate at the best restaurants, slept in the fanciest hotels, and made a phenomenal living by playing a sport I loved with all my heart. Life couldn’t be more beautiful. […] Playing tennis was the most fun thing I could do, and I was good at it. Then my world suddenly crumbled. April 30, 1993 was a sunny day and the air was crisp and cold. I was playing in the quarterfinals at the Hamburg tournament against Magdalena Maleeva. I was leading 6-4, 4-3 and we were taking a break during a changeover. I remember sitting, wiping my sweat with a towel and then leaning forward to drink some water; the break was almost over and my mouth was dry. As I bring the glass to my lips I feel a tremendous pain in my back. I whirl around to see a man in a baseball cap, grinning at me. His arms were raised above his head and he held a long knife in his hands. He was about to thrust it back at me.

In 1995, after six months of probation, German judges released Günter Parche, deeming his intellectual level below average and no longer considering him socially dangerous. Some in the women’s tennis world expressed concerns about his release, out of fear that he might show up again and hurt someone. In the following years, however, Parche had several health problems: he was hospitalized for 14 years in a rest home in Nordhausen, Thuringia, in a state of semi-paralysis. He died there last August, as he found out the German newspaper Bild just over a week ago.

Monica Seles in an interview with Chicago Tribune of 2004 had spoken long of the episode: «I still can’t say “what happened, happened”. I look at my career and I think it would have been very different without that episode. And above all, I often wonder why I was the only one in history to whom such a thing happened».