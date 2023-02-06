The LA Ramsreigning NFL champions, are very active in the field of fan engagement through the proposal of innovative solutions, especially through the use of immersive technologies.

The home stadium of the Rams, the SoFi Stadiumis one of the most avant-garde smart arenas in the world thanks also to its main partner, who holds the naming right, and immediately invested to make the structure increasingly connected.

Thanks to the speed of the connection present inside the stadium, i Rams were able to launch their own application ARoundthrough which fans can access augmented reality content on your smartphone, in real time and from anywhere in the arena.

For example, by framing the field before the match, fans in the stadium can view an augmented reality show that comes to life on the screens of their smartphones, making the match experience even more exciting. In addition, there are activities such as contests, quizzes and player callouts that are activated at different times of the match to involve the fan in an increasingly active and participatory way.

