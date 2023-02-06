Home Sports the stadium experience in augmented reality
Sports

the stadium experience in augmented reality

by admin
the stadium experience in augmented reality

The LA Ramsreigning NFL champions, are very active in the field of fan engagement through the proposal of innovative solutions, especially through the use of immersive technologies.

The home stadium of the Rams, the SoFi Stadiumis one of the most avant-garde smart arenas in the world thanks also to its main partner, who holds the naming right, and immediately invested to make the structure increasingly connected.

Thanks to the speed of the connection present inside the stadium, i Rams were able to launch their own application ARoundthrough which fans can access augmented reality content on your smartphone, in real time and from anywhere in the arena.

For example, by framing the field before the match, fans in the stadium can view an augmented reality show that comes to life on the screens of their smartphones, making the match experience even more exciting. In addition, there are activities such as contests, quizzes and player callouts that are activated at different times of the match to involve the fan in an increasingly active and participatory way.

Go back to the main article to discover the “Fan Engagement in the Sport Industry 2022 Edition”, with the initiatives we select month by month.

Click here to see the 10 Sport Industry Fan Engagement initiatives of December 2022.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Write to us now and let’s design your new Sport Business strategy

See also  Udinese News | Sottil: “I'm charged and lucid. We will have to be brave "

You may also like

Earthquake in Turkey, among the missing there is...

Handball, good results for Keyjey Ragusa Under 17

PHYSIOLOGIST GUILLAUME MILLET COLLABORATE WITH SALOMON TO IMPROVE...

Premier League allegations against Manchester City

Curva Fiesole: «Football belongs to the people, NO...

Ski, Jakala carries out the rebranding of the...

Inter won with minimal effort — Sportellate.it

Covid 19 and sport: when to resume after...

Body Composition | How to measure it and...

Los Angeles Lakers market, post-Irving scenarios

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy