Home » The Stanley Cup Finals will begin on Saturday in Las Vegas
Sports

The Stanley Cup Finals will begin on Saturday in Las Vegas

by admin

The Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas and Florida hockey players will begin on the night of Saturday to Sunday at 2:00 CEST on the ice of the Golden Knights. A Czech representative will win the famous trophy for the fourth time in a row if the Panthers triumph, defender Radko Gudas would become the 30th Czech winner. In the wider Vegas squad is goalkeeper Jiří Patera, who made his NHL debut in the season with two saves and would have to be on the match roster in the finals to be ranked among the trophy holders.

See also  World Cup, Switzerland on the horizon Mancini: "A great match"

You may also like

Hintz leads the NHL in playoff productivity by...

Nine deaths? For the third time in the...

Les Bleues du 3×3 defend their world title...

Napoli loses its champion coach – sport.ORF.at

Premier League: Who made Opta’s statistical team of...

National Yu won two silvers in the Malaysian...

Stanley Cup: Las Vegas Golden Knights beat Dallas...

Scariolo and the NBA, last talk to guide...

Vegas Golden Knights advance to NHL finals

IN MONTECARLO 1947 THE FIRST TIME OF GOLD...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy