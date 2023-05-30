The Stanley Cup Finals will begin on Saturday in Las Vegas

The Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas and Florida hockey players will begin on the night of Saturday to Sunday at 2:00 CEST on the ice of the Golden Knights. A Czech representative will win the famous trophy for the fourth time in a row if the Panthers triumph, defender Radko Gudas would become the 30th Czech winner. In the wider Vegas squad is goalkeeper Jiří Patera, who made his NHL debut in the season with two saves and would have to be on the match roster in the finals to be ranked among the trophy holders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

