the star of Casadei-breaking latest news shines at the Under 20 World Cup

Of Salvatore Riggio

Nunziata’s team makes a great debut. Goes up 3-0 in the first half, collects two goals in the second half but still beats the green and gold thanks to a brace from the former Inter player

a wonderful Italy Under 20 making its debut at the World Cup in its category, annihilating Brazil with a sumptuous hour of play. Even without the big names (Scalvini, Gnonto and Miretti), the Azzurri put on a show in Argentina: 3-2 to the talented South American champions. He thinks about dragging Italy Casadei, who grew up in the Inter academy, today at Chelsea, but on loan at Reading, in the Championship (our Serie B). A talent paid by the Blues 15 million euros last summer. A farewell to the Viale Liberazione club, which he needed money to invest. an Italy that includes other talents such as Guarino and Baldanzi from Empoli and Pafundi from Udinese, whom Roberto Mancini often calls to the senior national team.

an Italy that starts very strong, pressing and attacking the ball carriers of Brazil. So that Andrey Santos, considered by all to be the new Casemiro (and also paid 12.5 million by Chelsea in January), immediately went haywire. After only 35′ the blues are on 3-0. The benefit bears the signature of Wash: cross from Turicchia (Juventus Next Gen), splash from Casadei and goal precisely from Prati, fresh from relegation to Serie C with Spal and a boy from Ravenna, pride of Romagna in the most difficult days for a land battered by the floods. And the assist-man Casadei, (he’s from Cervia, speaking of the talents that are born in this wonderful land), doubled up and then scored three of a kind from a penalty. In short, a great Italy, which ends the first half on 3-0. Brazil in trouble, forced to chase. In the second half, Baldanzi even nearly scored the fourth goal, then Guarino gets hurt – he goes out on a stretcher with a knee problem – and the troubles begin. The young Seleao comes back under Marcos Leonardo, number nine who has already scored 41 goals with Santos. But too late. However, Brazil ends up knocked out and applauds Italy’s wonderful 60 minutes of play. See also Rossi: “Vlahovic will stay in Florence, Nico will be decisive. Italian like Montella? I explain you"

In the other match of the group, however, the Nigeria debuts with the 2-1 trimmed against the Dominican Republic in a comeback. They go under for a penalty from Azcona, but overturn it with an own goal from de Pena Rosario and a goal from Lawal. Eletu shines in Nigeria, the 18-year-old AC Milan midfielder, 38 appearances – of these, six in the Youth League – with Ignazio Abate’s Primavera side.