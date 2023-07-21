Home » The star Sagan shocked the fans
Sports

The star Sagan shocked the fans

by admin

The whole of Slovakia has its fingers crossed for him, the entire cycling world perceives him as a star. Well-known racer Peter Sagan, who is fighting on the track of his last Tour de France, has now come up with a shocking confession. After each stage, he still convinced journalists how happy he was that he reached the finish line safe and sound. He then described the reality for the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws and it was very harsh. “I am grateful for everything I have achieved in sports. But it cost a lot of money and I don’t enjoy it anymore. I’m looking forward to a moment when I don’t have to go to races,” the Slovak server Nový Čas quotes from the aforementioned confession.

See also  The Tennis Competition of the Sixth Elderly Games in Tongchuan District, Dazhou City was a complete success

You may also like

Reinaldo Rueda’s Second Chapter with the Honduran National...

Goffin, Hopman Cup debut, live: last minute of...

Tour de France: Photo finish decides third to...

Environmental activists disrupt the British Open

Title: “Chinese Super League Preview: Guoan Seeks Revenge...

Hungarian Grand Prix: Sergio Perez crashes on first...

A bold plan. The Kangaroos want a busy...

Real Madrid Bars Kylian Mbappé’s Name on Shirts...

Josko Gvardiol: RB Leipzig & Man City ‘very...

Manchester United Names Bruno Fernandes as New Captain,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy