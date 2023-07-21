The star Sagan shocked the fans

The whole of Slovakia has its fingers crossed for him, the entire cycling world perceives him as a star. Well-known racer Peter Sagan, who is fighting on the track of his last Tour de France, has now come up with a shocking confession. After each stage, he still convinced journalists how happy he was that he reached the finish line safe and sound. He then described the reality for the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws and it was very harsh. “I am grateful for everything I have achieved in sports. But it cost a lot of money and I don’t enjoy it anymore. I’m looking forward to a moment when I don’t have to go to races,” the Slovak server Nový Čas quotes from the aforementioned confession.

