The star Shiffrin attacks the record in the giant slalom

The already certain winner of the overall rating of the series and the discipline has a lead of 62 hundredths ahead of the Canadian Valeria Grenierova before the second round. Marta Bassinová from Italy is third, another hundredth back.

Slovakian representative Petra Vlhová, who is second behind Shiffrin in the standings of the giant slalom, will not rely on Saturday’s victory in the slalom. She did not finish the first round today, just like the Olympic champion Sara Hectorová from Sweden or the world vice-champion Federica Brignonová from Italy.

The Czech female racers will not start in the final of the giant slalom in Andorra. The second round is scheduled from 12:00.

