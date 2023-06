The return of one of the most popular fighters of all time is apparently being delayed. Foreign sources say that the star MMA fighter Conor McGregor will not appear in the cage this year either. The reason is said to be the fact that the 34-year-old Irish wrestler did not meet the deadline to return to the USADA anti-doping program, from which he left two years ago due to a broken leg. The planned return in December of this year against Michael Chandler has serious cracks…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook