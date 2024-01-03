The Stars shine in SFM, they are left alone in the first

The Orientales stars had to battle it out for 11 innings to secure an 8-5 victory over the Gigantes del Cibao on Tuesday night at Julian Javier Stadium. The game featured a total of 13 hits, including three home runs and five doubles.

With this win, the team led by Fernando Tatis Sr. now stands as the sole leader with a 4-1 record in the round robin all against all series. This victory puts them ahead of Licey, who suffered a setback against Esído. On the other hand, the colts are now at the bottom of the standings with a 1-4 record.

Key players Roel Santos, José Barrero, and Vidal Bruján delivered crucial hits that drove in runs in the decisive 11th inning, allowing the Orientales to secure the win. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Lewin Diaz also made significant contributions, hitting home runs and each driving in two runs.

Pitcher Ronel Blanco secured the win for the Orientales, while Edgar García suffered the loss for the Gigantes del Cibao.

The game saw the Gigantes take an early lead with a two-run home run by Diaz in the second inning, followed by a solo home run by Barreto in the fifth. However, the Orientales fought back, scoring in the sixth inning and eventually tying the game in the seventh.

The game went into extra innings, with the Orientales ultimately taking the lead in the 11th inning with a series of strategic plays. A mistake by the third baseman allowed the Orientales to regain the lead, ultimately securing the win.

For the defeated team, Urrutia had three hits and Franco drove in two runs.

The thrilling game showcased the competitive spirit of both teams, ultimately culminating in an exciting victory for the Orientales stars.

