the start of the Rugby World Cup, a warning shot for the public authorities in view of the Olympics

“This Rugby World Cup is not a repeat [des Jeux olympiques et paralympiques]. We are ready, totally ready. » “There were several operational failures which should not be minimized. » Only three days separate these two statements from the Minister of Sports and the Paris Olympic Games (JOP), Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. She made the premiere on Friday September 8 on LCI, a few hours before the start of the Rugby World Cup and the France – New Zealand match at the Stade de France (Saint-Denis). She made the second Monday September 11, at the microphone of Franceinfo.

Between the two ? A first weekend of competition, marked by serious failures in the reception of spectators, hundreds of them having been blocked outside the stadiums or not having been able to access in time at the start of the matches, Marseille and Bordeaux.

Enough to revive the memory of the final of the Football Champions League, in May 2022. Especially since, as during this event, it was British supporters who found themselves at the heart of these hiccups – English people in Marseille and the Irish in Bordeaux. What the across-the-Channel press did not fail to note.

“No major incident occurred”made a point of emphasizing Ms. Oudéa-Castéra, referring to possible “ security issues ». However, this episode constitutes a warning shot for the public authorities, a stakeholder in the Organizing Committee of this Rugby World Cup – through the Paris 2023 Public Interest Group –, just as they are in the Organizing Committee of the Games.

For months, the government has continued to highlight “the enormous work” carried out in preparation for the Games. to be perfectly on point in terms of security, transport and reception”. This is what the Minister of Sports and JOPs recalled on Friday, insisting on “the very significant progress in coordination quality, [d’]anticipation, [de] prevention ».

Difficulty of transport and lack of information

This is clearly not yet enough. But, while due to the Champions League fiasco, attention has mainly focused, for months, on what is anticipated in terms of security and transport in Paris and Seine-Saint-Denis, which will be the main venues for the JOPs, it is ultimately in other places – which will also host competitions in the summer of 2024 – that the incidents occurred.

With two critical points: difficulties in transport (trams broken down and crowded in Bordeaux, lack of information and orientation for spectators in Marseille) and in the management of spectator flows (large queues in front of the stadiums) . In Bordeaux, the heatwave also strained the situation, with the beginnings of discomfort in transport, even though the TBM operator assured that the air conditioning was working. “There was probably insufficient vigilance in the management of flows” of spectators, agrees Ms. Oudéa-Castéra.

