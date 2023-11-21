Home » The starting lineup for the World Cup preliminaries between China and South Korea is released, and the Chinese team has made two adjustments-Yuyao News Network
Chinese Men’s Football Team Faces South Korea at Home

On the evening of November 21, the Chinese men’s football team went head-to-head with the South Korean team at the Shenzhen Universiade Center Stadium. Both teams released their starting lineups before the game, with the Chinese team making two adjustments compared to their first match against Thailand. Wang Shangyuan and Liu Yang replaced Li Ke and Li Lei in the starting lineup, while South Korea’s Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae led their starting lineup.

The starting lineup for the national football team included Yan Junling, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Zhang Linpeng, Liu Yang, Liu Binbin, Wang Shangyuan, Wu Xi, Wu Lei, Tan Long, and Wei Shihao. On the other hand, South Korea’s starting lineup consisted of Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Ji-de, Kim Min-jae, Jung Seung-hyun, Kim Tae-maru, Park Yong-woo, Hwang In-beom, Lee Gang-in, Son Heung-min, Hwang Hee-chan, and Cao Guicheng.

The game is a highly anticipated match between the two nations, and fans are eager to see which team will come out on top. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this exciting football showdown.

