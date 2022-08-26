Original title: The statue of Harland was suspected of being too ugly and was stolen from the football stadium overnight

Beijing time on August 26, according to the British media “The Sun”, a 10-foot statue of Haaland in his home city was stolen overnight. It may be because the statue is so ugly, so fans Stealed with a crane. In this regard, some fans joked that “it may be that Haaland hired someone to steal it”.

It is reported that a businessman named Tore Sivertsen paid 10,000 pounds to commission a famous woodcarver to build it from century-old logs. De joined Manchester City. But unfortunately, many people complained that the statue is not at all like Harland, and it is too ugly to make. At present, it is suspected that the statue was stolen with a crane at night by fans dissatisfied with its image. Originally, Tore Sivertsen planned to auction the statue to fund a hospital in Tanzania, but the plan had to be shelved because the statue had been stolen.

It is worth mentioning that Tore Sivertsen also believes that the statue is different from the image of Haaland himself, but he said that Haaland himself is not handsome, so we must face the reality.

In fact, it is common to have statues of football stars, but unfortunately, many statues are famous for being “ugly”.

A few days ago, Beckham participated in an event to unveil his statue, but he didn’t expect that as soon as the statue was unveiled, everyone burst into laughter, and Beckham couldn’t help laughing. In the past, the “heartwarming” in the hearts of fans was actually made into an “old man” with a long face. The craftsmanship of the sculptor is really unbearable.

In addition, the local Spanish artist Rafael Ferry previously made a bust of the Argentine "ball king" Maradona to pay tribute to the deceased football superstar. But unfortunately, this statue is too abstract, and it doesn't resemble Maradona's image at all. Many fans have raised objections to this, and some fans even posted criticism on social media, saying bluntly, "This is not a tribute at all, It's a joke." After leading the Portuguese national team to win the European Cup, Ronaldo's hometown decided to name the Madeira International Airport after Ronaldo and erected a statue of Ronaldo at the entrance of the airport, but after the statue was unveiled, the fans were crazy Make complaints. This "evil" smile has nothing to do with the handsome Ronaldo, but there are reports that Ronaldo himself is quite satisfied with the statue. Previously, the Premier League giant Manchester City had erected a statue for the team's legendary player Aguero, but after the statue was unveiled, everyone said that it did not look like the Argentine striker at all, and they did not know what it was based on. In addition, the "Egyptian Pharaoh" Salah also failed to escape the "ugly statue"!

