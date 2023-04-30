The steep rise of “Goldilocks” Xavi Simons at PSV Eindoven

Status: 04/28/2023 11:01 a.m

As so often this season, PSV Eindhoven will rely on Xavi Simons in the Dutch Cup final (KNVB beker) against Ajax Amsterdam. The 20-year-old already has a long journey behind him on his young career path. At Eindhoven he made the big step towards stardom this season.

The last minutes of the game are running when PSV Eindhovens Xavi Simons invites to the show in front of the home audience. Jorge Sanchez, defender of ajax Amsterdam, long since condemned to watching himself, sees a quick start, a body trick, a nimble step-over and Simons slicing past him and centering the ball on Luuk de Jong. He pushes in to make it 3-0.

With his various bag of tricks, assists and goals, Simons has enchanted this season Eredivisie. The 20-year-old offensive player, who often attacks on the left flank, greets thanks to 15 goals (together with Sydney van Hooijdonk from SC Heerenveen) from first place in the scorer list.

The Dutchman has scored another nine goals so far – in his first season for PSV, mind you. “I felt very comfortable in the talks. I need more match practice and here I have the opportunity to take the next step in my career. I want to prove myself at PSV” Simons announced on the teamWebsite on his commitment.

Simons’ Tingeltour: Barca, PSG, PSV

Because despite his young age, he tinkered Youngster already through the European (youth) leagues. As a child he ran in the youth academy “The Farmhouse” for FC Barcelona on.

His talent did not remain hidden for long, the first media reports about the exceptional talent nicknamed “Goldilocks” appeared when Simons was 13 years old.

In the social networks, the fan community for the young player with the blond curls grew quickly. An equipment contract with Nike, your own logo, professional pictures for Instagram and Co.: Simons was already a brand as a child. At the age of 16 he switched to the PSG youth academy – according to media reports, he received an annual salary of one million euros there.

No breakthrough at PSG

In purely sporting terms, Simons again played well in the Paris youth team, but he did not make a breakthrough in France in the men’s division.

The current Dutch national player made eleven (short) appearances for PSG and decided to move to Eindhoven last summer.

Xavi Simons im PSG-Trikot

“I saw his potential and his work ethic. He can make big strides here.” PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy told ESPN a few months ago.

Xavi Simons ist key players in Eindhoven

In the Netherlands, Simons quickly became one of the faces of the league. In addition to his goals and assists, he does that Eindhovener Offensive play regularly increases with his pace, pulls fouls and shows his defensive qualities (according to the data website “fbref” he manages to win almost five balls per game).

“We see Xavi Simons as a key player for PSV. It’s great that he’s so important to us at such a young age. The environment in Eindhoven is stable, I want to develop it further” , praised van Nistelrooy. In general, the former striker often raves about his protégé, perhaps also with a view to the current contract situation.

Because Simons came with an expiring contract EindhovenHowever, according to media reports, there is a clause that allows him to switch back to PSG for a fee of around twelve million euros if he wants to. Officially, his working paper runs until 2027, Eindhoven is probably trying to delete the buyback clause.

PSV vs Ajax Amsterdam in the cup final

“I’m very grateful to be able to play here. In the summer I’ll have talks with PSV and then we’ll see what happens. At the moment I want to finish the season well.” Simons told the Telegraaf.

A cup victory next weekend in the final against ajax Amsterdam would certainly strengthen the seasonal balance positively. The two teams met in the league last weekend, and Simons scored a penalty in the 3-0 win and scored another goal.

And maybe Goldilocks will have an ace up his sleeve again on Sunday.