The stop in Khaby Lame’s face that makes even Ronaldinho laugh – Corriere TV

Sports

by admin
The charity match in Florida. And even the commentators burst out laughing

«At the beginning of the game I said to Ronaldinho: ‘If you have to rely on someone… don’t pass the ball to me! I’m only good at being a runner!”. I had a great time with you guys and I’m proud to be able to tell my kids one day that Ronaldinho made a cross for me and I got the ball in the face!”

The Italian influencer among the most famous in the world wrote it by commenting on a video, in which he is the protagonist, which has unintentionally gone viral. The tiktoker was in fact playing a charity soccer match in Orlando, Florida, when he was immortalized when Ronaldinho passes him the ball and he loses control of it, making even the reporters laugh.

June 27, 2023 – Updated June 27, 2023, 10:45am

