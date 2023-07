The epic Wimbledon tennis final between the victorious Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian Novak Djokovic lifted fans from their seats, or held them like a magnet to the television screen. The prestigious match had an unexpected ending on the Islands, when tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios sharply attacked the commentator of the broadcast. Respected BBC pundit Andrew Castle could read that he is a clown and should keep quiet. “He completely ruined the match,” Kyrgios said.

