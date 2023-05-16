The story of eating disorders by Federica Pellegrini

Republic ha anticipated a part of the autobiography of Federica Pellegrini, swimming champion who retired in 2021. The book is titled Oro, is published by La nave di Teseo and will be released tomorrow, Tuesday 16 May. Among other things, Pellegrini tells of a particularly painful moment in her life, when at the age of 17, in 2005, she began to suffer from bulimia and what she herself defines as “dysmorphia”, referring, but it is not clear, to those ailments that are correctly called body dysmorphia o body image disorder:

“In the evening, after eating all I could during the day, I vomited. I did it systematically, every night before going to sleep, when the memory of all the food eaten increased the sense of guilt. Throwing up was a bit like clearing my conscience and also my way of metabolizing the pain. It’s called bulimia but I didn’t know it. For me, bulimia wasn’t the problem, it was the solution. My way to lose weight without sacrifice by eating everything I wanted. Of course, part of me sensed that it was a signal, that I was trying to hit rock bottom so that it would be clear to me that I had gone in the wrong direction. But the fatter I looked, the more I ate.”

Pellegrini then recounts that in that same period she was called for a photo shoot on Sports week dedicated to famous male and female athletes who had to represent animals, masks or various characters. For her, the photographer had imagined a Venetian mask, which included a face made up in white, a heart-shaped mouth, a blonde wig, heels and jewels. Pellegrini, who at that moment was having difficulty with his own body and image, explains the unease he felt at the photographic session and then at the presentation of the photos: an unease, he says, which beyond the physical perception of himself he felt at that moment , also had to do with the exposure and sexualization of her body: