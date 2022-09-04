This is the story of Giovanni Ceramica. It is useless to look on Wikipedia how many goals and how many assists this player has made. You do not find it. Yet Ceramica has carved out an important space in Italian football between the 60s and 70s. One day, at the train park in Milan, two teams of kids compete against each other. One plays with one man down and is three goals down. Behind the door there is a gentleman who watches and asks the porter: “Come on, let me in.” Answer: “But don’t you see that they are all young”? Ten minutes pass. The passive goals become five and the man insists: “Come on, let me play.” They accept it on the pitch. He is wearing a T-shirt with the words “Ceramic”, it was the name of the company he worked for. «Ceramica passes, Ceramica pulls, good Ceramica», his companions tell him. It ends 5-5, with Ceramica scoring one goal and propitiating another 4. «Oh – they say – but do you know that you are good? Come back next Saturday too ». And he accepts. For two years, every Saturday, he shows up at the Trenno park and plays with the kids, until one day a gentleman recognizes him: “But that’s Lodetti, the one who played in Milan.” Once the mystery has been revealed, Lodetti will go on to play for other years with those boys, who, having gone to Wikipedia, discovered that they had played with a world champion Giovanni Lodetti was born in 1942, they call him “Basléta” because of the protruding chin. He plays at the Caselle Lurani oratory and the parish priest sells him to Milan for 100,000 lire. We are in 1957. In 1961 he is in the first team. He wins league titles, a Champions Cup and a World Cup. His debut is to be told. He starts as a backup for Dino Sani, who gets hurt. The coach calls him, Nereo Rocco: «Listen, today I went crazy. I make you play. Then arrange yourself ». Lodetti enters and never loses his place. On the field there are calibers like Rivera, Altafini, Cesare Maldini, etc. Then, in 1970, the world collapsed on him. It all happens in a month. Coach Valcareggi called him up for the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. The national team is there in retreat when the center-forward, Pietro Anastasi, is ill and has to be replaced. It was decided to recall Boninsegna and Prati from Italy. At this point, however, there is one too many. It is really him, Giovanni Lodetti. They ask him to stay in Mexico as a tourist. He doesn’t have a moment’s hesitation: “You’re shitty faces, people don’t humiliate themselves like that.” He goes back home. And here another surprise: Milan sells him to Sampdoria. He stays at Sampdoria for four years when they tell him to find another team. He does it, he agrees with Varese. Instead they send him to Foggia. Another move and we start again. Then he stops. He asks Rivera (who has become vice president of Milan) to return to the Rossoneri as the coach of the kids. They choose another. «Since then – he says – I have stopped playing football. And with Rivera we have neither seen nor heard each other ». From that day on he became Ceramics. –

