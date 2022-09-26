IVREA

In the third day of the first category championship, only the Strambinese 1924 in group B of the Canavese teams is the formation that plays in front of the friendly public.

The blue team of coach Mario Pesce on Sunday, starting at 3 pm, faces the Vercelli team of Pro Palazzolo at Giuseppe Bertotti, with the aim of leaving zero in both the points in the standings and the victories. In the same group of the Strambinese 1924, instead, trips to Montanaro, the only Canavesana with full points, Banchette Ivrea and Vischese: the Montanaro is looking for the third victory in as many games on the difficult playing field of Pro Roasio.

The Ivrea Banchette Ivrea instead, after the draw of a week ago with the Novara of Sizzano is committed away from home against Biogliese, while the Vischese, fresh from the clear victory at home with Santhià, will try to obtain the second consecutive success in the championship in house of the Vercelli of the Serravallese.

Then complete the turn: Quaronese-Gattinara, Santhià-Ponderano, Virtus Vercelli-Cigliano and Sizzano-Valle Cervo. This is the classification after 180 ‘of play: Valle Cervo, Cigliano, Ponderano and Montanaro 6 points; Banchette Ivrea and Vischese 4; Pro Palazzolo, Biogliese, Gattinara and Quaronese 3; Pro Roasio and Sizzano 1; Strambinese 1924, Santhià, Virtus Vercelli and Serravallese 0.

Moving to group C Agliè Valle Sacra, Mappanese and Bosconerese will play far from the friendly public: the Alladians in Turin against Orione Vallette, the Mappanese instead will visit San Maurizio, while the Bosconerese will see her, in the most difficult match, against the relegations of the Torinese, training given by the experts as a serious candidate to make the leap in category at the end of the season. These are the other matches scheduled: Ciriè-Cgc Aosta, Grand Paradis-Mathi Lanzese, Saint Vincent Châtillon-Corio, Sportiva Nolese-Cafasse Balangero and Fiano Plus-Barcanova.

Classification: San Maurizio and Barcanova 6 points; Bosconerese, Mappanese and Torinese 4; Agliè Valle Sacra, Sportiva Nolese, Cgc Aosta, Grand Paradis and Saint Vincent Châtillon 3; Fiano Plus 2; Ciriè, Mathi Lanzese and Corio 1; Cafasse Balangero and Orione Vallette 0. –

L.P.