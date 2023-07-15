THE STRANGE STORY OF DELIO ONNIS, THE SCORER WITHOUT A NATIONAL TEAM CAPACITY – SportHistoria

Delio Onnis in action with Monaco – da:ajonoas.it

Article by John Manenti

It is obvious that the equation “total goals, call-up to the national team” is not something automatic, but the same hardly does not find application when there face not only a prolific striker, but even one of the best in the world in a span of time that spans two decadesor from 1966 to 1986, yet this is the absurd story of the protagonist of our history today …

Il “unfortunate” (in a sporting sense, of course …) other is not that Delio Onnis, who was born on March 24, 1948 in Giuliano di Roma, a town of just over 2,000 souls located in the province of Frosinonefrom parents of Sardinian origin, who moved to Argentina when their son was still a teenager, so da acquire its citizenship and start kicking a ball, becoming part of the Almagro Club, one of the many Societies of the neighborhoods of the Capital Buenos Aires.

And it is with Club Almagro that Onnis made his 20-year-old debut in the first team in the Argentine Second Division – Category that has almost always seen him as a protagonist, subject to a couple of fleeting appearances in Primera Division at the beginning of the new Millennium – highlighting himself two years later so as to attract the attention of the Gymnasia y Esgrima who bought it in 1969 and with which, the following season, he showcased his scoring qualities for the first time, scoring 28 times in the 35 races played …

There is enough for Onnis to enter the crosshairs of the European Clubs, so that in the 1971 summer market session the now 23-year-old Italian-Argentinian arrives in France, bought by Stade de Reims – now a distant relative of the squadron of the 50s, twice Finalist (1956 and 1959) of the Champions Cup – which is slowly trying to get back on top having returned from five seasons in Division2 in the previous decade.

May the glories of the past be now a distant memory for Reims proves the start of the season – 0-0 away draw in Nancy, 0-1 home defeat against Red Star, humiliation (1-9 …!!) on the Saint-Etienne pitch and further 1-2 home setback against Nice , followed by a fourth consecutive 1-2 defeat in Nimes – which sees him desolately last after five rounds, so much so that the arrival of Onnis puts the attacker in the uncomfortable role of being considered on the same level as “Sbreeder of the country” …

Obviously, in a team game, a single player, however good he may be, cannot have the so-called “Magic wand”, but there is no doubt that his debut in the transalpine land is to be framed, given that coincides with the first victory of the season, moreover for 2-0 on the field of one of the “Great of France” of the periodor Nantes, a success to which he contributes by scoring the doubling goal at the beginning of the second half.

And, as the old adage goes, “good morning starts in the morning”, as Onnis inaugurates his incredible series of 14 consecutive seasons all concluded in “double digit”, with a haul of 22 centers which places him in fourth place in the Scorers’ Ranking (“Scorers”, according to the French-speaking meaning) and, what is more important, Reims managed to save themselves, finishing in 15th position with 31 points30 of which obtained in the 32 matches that saw the Italian-Argentine take the field …

Reims which improves the following year, finishing in eighth position thanks to contribution of the 17 goals of him which is bringing to mind the fans of the “Auguste Delaune Stadium” the deeds of the “legendary” Just Fontaine in the glorious 50s, except that, in the summer of 1973, Onnis says goodbye to Reims to settle in Monaco, Club that, after having known the summit of transalpine football winning two titles (1961 and 1963) of Division1had in turn had to suffer two bitter demotions, from which he had just recovered.

And the Monegasque executives had no difficulty in understanding that, in order to be able to carry out the desired “jump of quality” the first objective was to equip the formation entrusted to the Argentine coach Rubén Bravo, with a striker capable of establishing himself at the highest levels in the elite of French football …

Certainly not an easy task for a newly promoted, but what Onnis plays more than diligently, considering his 26 centers which are crucial for the salvation of Monacogiven that the same is achieved only for a better goal difference with even four teams – Bastia, Monaco, Troyes and Nancy finishing tied on 41 points in third from bottom place – while on a personal level he obtains the fourth place among the Cannonieri, Classification won by the Argentine Carlos Bianchi who had taken his place at Reimswith the two giving life to a daring challenge right on the last day, a match he sees Reims won 8-4 (!!) and featured 5 goals from Bianchi – which thus rises to 30, overtaking Marc Berdoll and Nico Braun stopped at 29 and 28 respectively – and by four of Onnis.

A society, that of the Principality, whose history is characterized up to the present day by fantastic seasons and unexpected collapses, a circumstance which not even the new idol of the “Louis II Stadium” that – after being also scored in a 1-2 defeat by Saint-Etienne in the 1974 Coupe de France Final and graduated Top scorer in 1975 with 30 goals – can not prevent the relegation the following year, despite still scoring 29 timeswith only Bianchi doing better with 34 centers …

A season of purgatory, expiated by the Monk with a prompt ascent the following year, obviously thanks to his “Prince Gunner” who graduated “Best striker” of Division2 with 30 goalshaving renounced the offers of the main transalpine clubs, attachment to the colors rewarded by the unexpected, but no less deserved, conquest of the 1978 title at the end of a long “head to head” with Nantes and resolved in favor of the formation of the Principality for only one point (51-50) of differenceadvantage acquired on the penultimate day with the 4-0 home win over Metz (with poker from Onnis …!!) and the contemporary equal from “”Canaries” a Rouen.

It is necessary, at this point, with Onnis to have contributed with 29 goals (still preceded by Bianchi with 37) to the third title in the history of the Clubclarify why a striker of such value has never worn the colors of the two national teams, namely Italy and Argentina, which he could have represented …

As regards his adopted country – which in 1978 he won the World Championships organized by himself – ostracism had been in force for some time for players who had moved abroad – just think of the failure to call up for the 1958 World Cup in Sweden by Alfredo Di Stefano and the trio of “Angels from the face dirty” made up of Antonio Valentin Angelillo, Humberto Maschio and Enrique Omar Sivori – with the “Selection” coached by Luis Cesar Menotti to make a single exception for the “Matador” Mario Alberto Kempes and, moreover, apart from the latter, Argentina could count on other great strikers such as Hector Yazalde, Leopoldo Luque, Ricardo Daniel Bertoni and, later, Jorge Valdano.

The situation regarding the Bel Paese is different, however which has been in force since after the debacle of the 1966 England World Cup the strict restriction both on the purchase by individual clubs of players from foreign federations – and this despite the fact that Onnis was Italian to all intents and purposes – as well as the prohibition for the scrutineers to include them in the squad lists …

And so,”obtorto neck”, the attacker born in Ciociaria has no choice but to “console yourself” with the French Championship in which, despite having now crossed the threshold of 30 years, he continues to be a protagonist, concluding his experience in the Principality in the best possible way, i.e. with a second top scorer title in 1980, despite only scoring 21 times (his least tally in 7 seasons at Monaco …) and, in addition, sealing a 3-1 victory over Orleans in the Coupe de France Final.

And, even though the FIGC reopens the borders the following summer – moreover limiting membership to only one foreigner for Serie A clubs, with previously Cagliari and Naples having tried, without success, to “force the hand” of the Federal Council – Onnis remains in France, marrying the newly promoted Tours who, like what happened in the Principality, bet all their chips on the Italian-Argentine to try to keep the Category …

A bet with a more than positive outcome, given that Onnis repays the trust placed in him by literally dragging Tours to safety conquered – despite the third from bottom place at the end of the Championship – by overcoming Toulouse (1-0 and 2-2) in the play-off with the third of Division2, after having won his third top scorer with his 24 goals, a goal he also achieved the following season by scoring 29 times – with Tours finishing eleventh this time – equal to around half of the 61 goals scored by the formation on the Loire.

And how decisive Onnis is for the fortunes of the Club he clarified the following year, when his reduced contribution of only 11 goals (the lowest in the French League …) cannot prevent relegation at the end of the season, but it hasn’t come yet for the forward time to say goodbye to Division 1, as Toulon is interested in him, needless to say also newly promoted …

A kind of “lucky charm” for the Clubs that face the elite of transalpine football, and this time too, in spite of the now 36 springs, Onnis lives up to his role by winning his fifth personal title of “Top Scorer” with 21 centres (albeit on an equal footing with Patrice Garande from Auxerre …) who they guarantee Toulon salvation, an objective also achieved the following season which sees the Club even finish in sixth positionjust one point behind Metz which would have ensured UEFA qualification, placement to which Onnis contributes by scoring 17 times.

Achieved all the objectives that could be set in France, ad Onnis remains one last goal, that is to score the 300th goal in Division 1, given that at the end of the 1985 season he is at an altitude of 298for which reason the activity also continues in the following Tournament, but the “Football Gods” have a different destiny in mind and so a series of injuries limit his appearances to just 8 and almost all as substitute, allowing him only the honor of touching the prestigious feat by scoring the only goal in the 89th minute of the match won 3-0 over Lavalin which he had taken over from Chaussin halfway through the recovery …

It is like fate wanted to underline, with those 299 goals – who still consecrate him Best Goalscorer in the relative “All-time ranking” of the French Maximum Division, in a career that saw him score 463 times in a total of 709 games played – that, for better or worse, it will always be on Onnis “something missing” …

I wonder if the person concerned thinks the same way …

I like:

“Like” Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

