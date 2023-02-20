Mac McClung is a name that doesn’t say much but he was a phenomenon in American school basketball. He already made himself known in high school, in Virginia, where in his last year he scored 1,153 points, surpassing the season record held up to then by Allen Iverson, the best scorer in the NBA for four seasons between 1998 and 2005. He was then in great demand by universities, who they vied for him, and even several players currently in the NBA publicly exposed themselves to “invite” him to their former institutions.

But in the transition to professional basketball, being among the best school players, at least on paper, may not be enough, especially if you don’t reach 1.90 meters in height, as in the case of McClung. In 2021 he declared himself eligible for the draft to be signed by NBA teams, but he was not drafted by anyone. He then ended up in the undergrowth of North American basketball, between summer training camps, tours abroad as a stop-gap and minor leagues in which he still plays.

At 24, and after short periods spent with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers, he is still trying to find his place in the NBA, so far only seen in two games, played on weekly contracts.

But then came the weekend of the All-Star Game, the event organized over three days for which the NBA suspends the regular season and concentrates its best players in a series of meetings and challenges dedicated exclusively to the show.

The All-Star Game has been held since 1951, it has contributed to the fame gained by the NBA all over the world with many great moments, but it has long since lost much of its charm. The crisis of the event is well reflected in the dunk contest, the Slam Dunk Contest, which rarely manages to be truly spectacular, for reasons that are all in all understandable: it is increasingly difficult to invent new dunks and without defenders to overcome, as happens in a match, is not the same thing.

At the announcement of the participants in this latest edition, held in the night between Saturday and Sunday, the reactions had been anything but encouraging. Kevin Durant, one of the best players in the league, had written: “No offense, but what are we doing?”. He was referring in particular to the participation of McClung, who is under contract with Philadelphia but plays in a minor league, the G-League, with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Back in his school days, however, McClung was described as a “point machine,” and he also got those points by dunking, which was pretty amazing for a point guard of his size. And so we arrived at Saturday’s dunk contest, with McClung and his 1.88m tall against three participants, all with a more or less defined role in the NBA, and above all taller: Kenyon Martin Jr. (2 meters) , Jericho Sims (2 meters 8) and Trey Murphy III (2 meters 3).

Already in the first round, when McClung jumped two people under the basket by dunking on the back of the head, someone began to understand that something special was happening. To the astonishment of everyone — audience, commentators, players on the sidelines and even opponents — McClung averaged 50 points on the first dunk, which is the maximum possible, 49.8 on the second and then two more 50s in a row. With these scores the victory was inevitable and clear.

“He was a phenom in college, still working to find his place in the league, but he went to get that trophy and brought the dunk contest back to life,” four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry wrote on Twitter. Similar comments also came from great former players like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Nate Robinson. And O’Neal himself he had addressed to McClung before the start of the race saying: «No one knows your name. Make him remember that.”

In two years as a pro, McClung earned $106,352. With the victory in the last Slam Dunk Contest he won just as many, in one evening only, but what he did goes even further. He restored meaning and visibility to a competition that seemed to no longer have much to offer, he denied those who didn’t judge him up to par, even if only for one participation, and demonstrated on the field that he could continue to aspire to a place among the professionals .

