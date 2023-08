Real Valladolid is inspired by Miami Vice for its third jersey, but it is not the only particular kit presented recently. There’s a hamburger on the SV Ried shirt! The Dutch village of Volendam is known for its fishing and eel fishermen, which have become the stars of the club’s Eredivisie shirt. Very strange uniforms that we add to our “collection”: from hot dogs to Napoleon, we have seen them in all colors

BUY YOUR FAVORITE JERSEYS HERE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook