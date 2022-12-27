Original title: There is a huge disparity with the leaders in strength, and the three-pointer is like being “sealed” (quote)

Tianjin men’s basketball team suffered a 13-game losing streak (theme)

Tianjin Daily News (Reporter Li Bei) Yesterday, the 18th round of the CBA League held in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province continued. The losing streak of the Tianjin men’s basketball team ushered in the challenge of the league leader Zhejiang Chouzhou men’s basketball team. The game played ups and downs. It’s a pity that the Tianjin team only played a good half of the game, and finally lost 95:111, suffering a 13-game losing streak.

The Zhejiang team is in a hot state this season. They only lost one game in the previous 17 games, ranking first in the league standings. As for the Tianjin team, it was raining all night, and the players fell ill one after another, causing the team to fall into a vicious cycle of losing streak. In this game, the head coach Zhang Degui has not recovered from his illness, Zhang Qingpeng continued to act as an agent on the sidelines, and player Lin Tingqian was still absent.

Taking advantage of the slow entry of the Zhejiang team, the Tianjin team, led by foreign aid James, made an excellent start of 9:0. Throughout the first half, they blossomed more, and their shooting efficiency was higher than that of the Zhejiang team. The Zhejiang team returned to the field in the second half and started a state of crazy shooting. Wu Qian, who was absent for 3 games, showed his strength and teamed up with Gary to instantly open the point difference with a wave of 13:4. Although the Tianjin team did not give up and grabbed offensive rebounds in a row, Jefferson just couldn’t make it. The human touch is also very cold, and in the end we can only watch the score be fixed at 95:111.

After the game, coach Zhang Qingpeng said helplessly that the Tianjin team’s three-pointer seemed to be “sealed”, while Shi Yuchen, who had 8 assists, said that this may be a certain degree of psychological shadow caused by the long-term losing streak.