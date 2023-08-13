the striker reinstated in the first team

Kylian Mbappé during the PSG-Ajaccio match at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, on May 13, 2023. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

Kylian Mbappé, dismissed for several weeks by his management due to a contractual dispute, has been reinstated in the first team, the capital club announced on Sunday August 13. “After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé before the PSG-Lorient match on Saturday August 12, the player was reinstated in the first training team this morning”PSG said in a statement, confirming information from RMC.

Read also: Can Kylian Mbappé stand up to PSG? Understand in three minutes

Mbappé and Paris had entered into a severe standoff since the sending in June of a letter by the captain of the France team announcing his desire to go to the end of his contract, which expires in June 2024, without the extend. Consequence for the club: without a transfer this summer, the player would leave freely in a year, without severance pay for PSG. A scenario deemed unacceptable by the Parisian leaders. “We want him to stay, we can repeat it two or three times, but he can’t leave for free, it’s non-negotiable”had released the president of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, on July 5.

PSG then decided to dismiss their striker from the main training group, notably depriving him of the pre-season tour in Japan and South Korea. Mbappé had also not been selected for the first day of Ligue 1, Saturday against Lorient (0-0). But he appeared in the stands of the Parc des Princes, smiling and relaxed, alongside the club’s latest recruit, French striker Ousmane Dembélé, with whom he was crowned world champion in 2018 with the Blues.

Read the portrait: Article reserved for our subscribers Ousmane Dembélé, king of the feint, half-time prodigy and new PSG player

The World with AFP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

