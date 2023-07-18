Home » The striker Sinatra is a new under in Ragusa football
Sports

The striker Sinatra is a new under in Ragusa football

by admin
The striker Sinatra is a new under in Ragusa football

E’ James Sinatra, strikerthe new under dell’Asd Ragusa football 1949.

Originally from Caltagirone, central striker, born in 2003, 184 cm, Right footgoes to thicken the attack department of Asd Ragusa football 1949.

He grew up footballing with the youth teams of Catania and Leonzio, he played with the U19 team of Piacenza as well as with Enna, Nissa and Sancataldese. Stopped since last October due to an injury, he has a charge on him that is motivating him a lot.

“I can’t wait – he clarifies – to be able to play again. Now I’m fine and I just need to be able to live the minutes of the game to feel the right adrenaline that will give me the opportunity to express myself. Being able to do it in an important square like Ragusa charges me even more. I know that the environment here is very demanding and, of course, all this stimulates me further. I an under? I don’t feel like that, in the sense that I want to be put in the same position as all the other players, not have any favoritism just because of the regulation or age. In my opinion, who deserves to play, who doesn’t spare himself during training. But these, of course, are decisions that belong to the coach. The only thing I can tell the fans is that I will do my utmost to honor the colors of this shirt.”

See also  "more than 1.9 million tickets" sold during the second phase of sales

You may also like

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea): “Difficult first weeks with Pochettino”

Emma Watson: Teenage Scotland sensation who could wow...

Return of the Russians? It works, says Bach....

Isco Opens Up About His Time at Real...

Eddie Howe: Allan Saint-Maximin in talks over Newcastle...

Football: ÖFB women are defeated by Iceland –...

Daryl Morey: We will only give up James...

Inter, will Morata be Lautaro’s sidekick?

the rugged road of Egan Bernal, former winner

Betis to Release Sergio Canales as Rayados Secure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy