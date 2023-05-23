The strong Hengqiang Guoyu demonstrates its championship heritage——A review of the 2023 Sudirman Cup_Sports General Administration of China

As the Chinese team won the Sudirman Cup for the 13th time, the 2023 World Badminton Mixed Team Championships will come to an end on May 21. Under the double pressure of the host and the defending champion, Guoyu encountered desperation, but still reached the top, showing his strong hard power and championship background.

The Sudirman Cup competes in men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. It is a test of the overall badminton strength of a country (region). Before this Sudirman Cup, only three teams from China, South Korea, and Indonesia had won the championship. Among them, China had won the championship 12 times, South Korea 4 times, and Indonesia only 1 time. This shows the brilliant record of the Chinese team in this event. This year’s Soviet Union Cup did not have a big upset, and the strengths and weaknesses are clear. When two rounds of the three rounds of the group stage are completed, the seats for the top eight will be determined. In the end, China, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia entered the semi-finals. This ranking was in line with expectations. China, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia were considered favorites to win the championship before the game. Indonesia stopped in the quarter-finals due to its early encounter with China. . This also proves the truth of “the strong will always be strong” in the Soviet Cup competition.

This year’s Soviet Union Cup, the Chinese team broke into the quarter-finals after beating Egypt, Singapore and Denmark 5-0 in the group stage. Although they defeated Indonesia 3-0 in the quarter-finals, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong encountered the first difficulty of this Soviet Cup. Facing the temporary combination Rivaldi/Vide Jiajia, the “IELTS” combination lost 13-21 After the first game, they fell behind 13-19 in the second game. In the difficult moment, “IELTS” stayed calm in the face of danger and launched a counterattack. After tying the score, it seized the initiative and finally reversed and won, which laid the foundation for the subsequent victories of Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei. In the semi-finals, Guoyu staged a comeback in a desperate situation. Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi staged a shocking comeback. Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan seized the opportunity and went all out. The Chinese team narrowly beat the Japanese team 3-2. “IELTS”, which took the lead in the final, encountered difficulties again. “After having the experience of playing against the Indonesian team, we know how to deal with it this time.” Relying on previous experience, “IELTS” saved the field and once again staged a reversal. After that, Shi Yuqi patiently chased points when he was behind 1 to 7 in the second game of the final, and finally overtook and won. Chen Yufei also persevered to the end in the confrontation with An Xiying.

When a team competition reaches a critical moment, it is often no longer a technical and tactical contest. Guoyu faced difficulties many times in the course of winning the championship, and was once on the verge of extinction, but in the end they all defeated their opponents and stood on the championship podium, showing the strong psychological quality and fighting spirit of the Guoyu players. For three consecutive Soviet cups, Shi Yuqi has maintained a record of unbeaten victories. This year, he has won 5 games in 5 games. Although Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong have been hit, they have maintained a complete victory in 4 appearances, which proves that the world‘s No. 1 in mixed doubles is not a vain name; Liu Yuchen / Ou Xuanyi won all 3 games, especially in the 16-20 semi-final tiebreaker, which was a miracle; But it does not affect their 100% winning rate in 3 appearances. In addition, Chen Yufei, who played in the Su Cup for the fourth time, has 4 wins and 1 loss in 5 games. The stable performance of these players is a demonstration of the team’s hard strength and an important guarantee for the team to win the championship.

The Chinese team defeated the Danish team, the Indonesian team, the Japanese team, and the Korean team all the way. Zheng Siwei believes that the background of the team competition is very important, and the predecessors of Guoyu have created this championship background with brilliant results. (Reposted from page 01 of “China Sports Daily” on May 23)