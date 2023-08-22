The strongest heptathlete in the world

Loading player

In 2021 British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson showed up at the Tokyo Summer Olympics to win her first Olympic medal, after coming close to it in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. The year before he had won his first world gold in the heptathlon, one of the most grueling specialties in athletics, which combines seven different disciplines in two days of competitions: 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m , long jump, javelin throw and 800 metres. The results obtained in each of these races correspond to scores that are added together quite complexalso on the basis of the gaps, establish the order in the general classification.

In the previous four years Johnson-Thompson had already been both world and European indoor champion, and in Tokyo the British delegation therefore bet on her to return to winning an Olympic gold in the heptathlon after the one achieved by Jessica Ennis-Hill at the London Games in 2012.

In preparation for Tokyo, however, Johnson-Thompson injured his Achilles tendon, one of the worst injuries that can happen in athletics, because they condition the entire preparation in a sporting environment in which the slightest physical hindrance can preclude a priori the achievement of certain results.

Despite this he managed to recover in time, until the new injury. In the 200m test at the Tokyo Games – therefore at the end of the first day of competition – he seriously injured his calf. He collapsed while running but refused help from track officials to avoid disqualification. She finished the last meters alone, suffering, in one of the emblematic moments of that edition of the Olympic Games. At the end of the race, her withdrawal was inevitable.

After two such serious injuries, and on the threshold of thirty years, his career seemed close to an end, or at least definitively far from the highest levels. Yet she didn’t stop: after being healed she started a new preparation path followed by the former British athlete Aston Moore, with whom she combined “vomiting” training sessions with the reconstruction of self-confidence”, as it was told al Telegraph.

A year ago she had returned to the World Championships in Eugene obtaining an unsatisfactory eighth place, but which nonetheless served to mark her return to high levels. Over the following months her performance had progressively improved, and by the end of last season she had managed to win gold at the Commonwealth Games.

At the World Championships underway in Budapest she was not considered among the big favorites, inevitably, and her performance had not even started in the best way: a tenth time in the 100m hurdles had immediately pushed her away from the two favorites in the standings. the Americans Taliyah Brooks and Anna Hall. But then came her favorite disciplines of hers and the comeback has begun with a second-place finish in the high jump and back-to-back victories in the 200m and long jump. At the last race, the 800m, Johnson-Thompson was first in the general standings, but the 800m was also the favorite specialty of her main opponent, Anna Hall, who in fact won the race. However, Johnson-Thompson managed to defend herself by finishing second and above all by limiting the gap.

In the end he won the gold with just twenty points clear in the general standings: 6,740 against Hall’s 6,720.

Johnson-Thompson was already one of the most popular and followed athletes in the UK and after this latest victory she is even more so. Newspapers are giving a lot of space to his story and it would already seem among the favorites for the prize that the BBC awards annually to ‘British Sports Personality of the Year’. His main objective is next year’s Olympics, as he made it clear after the victory: «Everything I’ve done this year I did with the aim of trying to get an Olympic gold medal the year next. I’ve won every other medal possible and would really like to finish my career with a gold at the Olympics, so this is a stepping stone towards next year.”

