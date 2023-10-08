The Success and Impact of the Hangzhou Asian Games: Unity, Technology, and Cultural Exchange

Continuing the spirit of the Asian Games and gathering strength of unity—people from many countries are hotly discussing the successful conclusion of the Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 8

The most memorable one is Hangzhou.

This Asian Games with “Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and splendid spectacle” came to a successful conclusion on the evening of the 8th at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. People from many countries said that the closing ceremony adhered to the Hangzhou Asian Games’ “green, smart, frugal, and civilized” hosting concept and cleverly combined the beauty of technology and art, making it unforgettable. They also pointed out that the Hangzhou Asian Games has become an important platform for cultural exchanges, mutual understanding, and the promotion of green development, and has injected new vitality into the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

A wonderful collision of traditional Chinese style and modern trends

On the night of the closing ceremony, in the “Big Lotus”-shaped Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, children’s voices accompanied the blooming flowers, the fragrance of golden osmanthus, and the ink painting of ripples in the lake, sometimes transforming into an ancient bridge connecting the past and present, and sometimes leaping into the beautiful scenery of Jiangnan with green mountains and birds. …The closing ceremony was full of ingenuity in Eastern aesthetics and presented the rich connotation of Chinese culture.

“This is a masterpiece of the fusion of Chinese stories, Asian emotions, and light and film images.” Kwon Ki-sik, a visiting professor at the Seoul Institute of Communication in South Korea, praised repeatedly after watching the live broadcast of the closing ceremony. “The 19 osmanthus flowers slowly rise in the center of the stadium, symbolizing the first beautiful memories of the 19th Asian Games continue to expand.”

“The closing ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games is a visual feast.” said Abdul Aziz Shabani, a Saudi expert on international affairs. “Elements such as lotus are very Chinese. The beautiful scenery of China‘s Jiangnan was moved to the stadium and slowly presented to the world. The audience, it was impressive.”

“Uzbekistan 24 Hours” TV reporter Norbek, who watched the closing ceremony live in Hangzhou, believed that “the ancient Chinese history, tradition, and culture and today’s rapid development are all displayed in the closing ceremony.” “Everything is great!” he enthuses.

“The excitement of the Hangzhou Asian Games is beyond my imagination.” Johari Tun Openg, Speaker of the House of Commons of the Malaysian Parliament, told reporters that through the Hangzhou Asian Games, China has sent a message to the world, “We Asian people stride forward confidently and show the world, facing the future, we in Asia are ready.”

Technology empowerment and green Asian Games complement each other

On the closing ceremony stage, the most attractive thing was the world‘s first CNC lawn. The lawn with nearly 40,000 luminous points constantly changes into patterns such as flowers and waves, making the audience inside and outside the stadium feel like they are in a big garden; the digital torch man who stunned everyone at the opening ceremony also appeared again to witness the Asian Games with the audience. The extinguishing of the torch tower.

“Like the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games is still as spectacular, exciting, and amazing.” After watching the live broadcast of the closing ceremony, Omani netizen Hania Hans said, “China uses high technology such as virtual augmented reality technology to Showed a lot of creativity and left me with great memories.”

Sherik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of “Kazakhstan Business News,” said that the closing ceremony, which was full of technology and warm images, brought a successful conclusion to this Asian Games. “The program ‘Lots and Osmanthus Glows’ amazed me. The digital torchbearer also appeared on stage to interact warmly with the audience. The Hangzhou Asian Games ended successfully in a festive, peaceful, and unforgettable atmosphere.”

At this world-famous sports event, powered by creativity and empowered by technology, China clearly conveyed to Asia and the world its emphasis on technology and environmental protection concepts. Indian journalist Deepan Ker said: “We are in the same world and must protect this world together, and the Hangzhou Asian Games has set an example with practical actions.”

“Creative ideas such as the CNC lawn at the closing ceremony not only opened the eyes of the audience but also deeply rooted the concept of green environmental protection in everyone’s hearts.” Abdul Aziz Shabani said, “I believe the Green Asian Games concept will be more widely disseminated on the Asian Games stage and become the mainstream concept for future games.”

From the opening ceremony to the closing ceremony, Anna Marinberg-Uy, deputy director of the Philippine Institute for Strategic Studies in the Asian Century, witnessed China’s great emphasis on protecting natural resources and sustainable development. “The sustainable development concepts and practices embodied in the Hangzhou Asian Games have once again shown the world that China has been focusing on renewable energy and environmental protection technology and reaping results. China has made practical contributions to combating global climate change.”

A harmonious movement of heart-to-heart harmony and joint creation of the future

Heart to heart, love for the future. Over the past 10 days, Asian athletes have been pursuing their dreams while working hard, and they have enhanced friendship while getting together and getting to know each other. Sports pave the way and build bridges, and civilizations exchange and learn from each other. The Hangzhou Asian Games has become a vivid practice in promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for Asia.

“The Hangzhou Asian Games is of great significance in promoting friendly exchanges in Asia.” After witnessing the lively exchanges between Asian Games athletes in Hangzhou, Hisashi Mizutori, deputy head of the Japanese delegation, told reporters, “One of the great values ​​of sports is reflected in active international exchanges.”

“It is the spirit of sports that brings everyone together.” Serik Korzhumbayev said, “The ‘highlights’ of the closing ceremony use 120 seconds to show the elegance of the athletes. The Asian family is full of excitement.”

“It is a competitive stage, and it is also a bridge of friendship.” said Anne Yunpayong, vice president of Assumption University in Thailand. “Asian athletes compete and fight together on the sports field to show the world the strength and fighting spirit of Asians.”

“The spirit of friendship and cooperation among Asian people established during the Hangzhou Asian Games has made its influence far beyond sports events.” Irfan Shahzad Thakar, Director of the Eurasian Century Institute in Pakistan Wei believes that “this Asian Games will build a new bridge of communication and cooperation in Asia.”

“The Hangzhou Asian Games not only promotes the Olympic spirit but also promotes friendship, unity, and cooperation among Asian people.” Cambodian Prime Minister Advisor Baosou said that the Hangzhou Asian Games shows a beautiful scene of friendship, unity, and cooperation, promotes common development, and enhances the unity of the Asian people “has become an important platform for cultural exchanges, mutual understanding, and the promotion of green development, injecting new vitality into building a community with a shared future for mankind.” (Comprehensive reports from Xinhua News Agency reporters, note-takers: Yang Tianmu, Tang Jiefeng)

