The successor of Vašyna's coach at the Ústí nad Labem volleyball team is Žaba

The successor of Vašyna’s coach at the Ústí nad Labem volleyball team is Žaba

Zaba, who comes from Velké Meziříčí, was given priority over more experienced experts. “Prioritizing a young coach who has experience with youth national teams is certainly surprising and unexpected for some. But the club’s decision is based on how we now see the squad for the next season. It will be much changed and rejuvenated,” said manager Miroslav Přikryl.

In the team, Žaba will also have a new reinforcement, Ukrainian scorer Ivan Pljasecky, who won the title with the Prague Lions. In the team, he was second to Jakub Janouch.

