The sudden success of baseball in Bhutan

Bhutan is a small Himalayan country that borders India and China: it is inhabited by around 700 thousand people and is famous above all for its approach to economic development based on protecting the happiness of its inhabitants. It was introduced in the seventies by Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth sovereign of the country, and guides political decisions by attributing central importance to elements that are not strictly economic, such as nature protection, air quality, health, education and the variety of social relationships.

In recent years, a sport has surprisingly spread in Bhutan which until about ten years ago was unknown to almost the entire population: baseball. In this regard, Michael Clair, an American sports journalist who works for MLB (Major League Baseball), the North American league that organizes the most famous professional baseball championship in the world, has written that in a short time in Bhutan baseball “went from a few dozen children playing on a concrete road after school” to having more than 6,000 registered in youth leagues.

Baseball has spread in Bhutan in a somewhat casual way: it began to be practiced only about ten years ago, when Matt DeSantis, an American computer scientist, began organizing impromptu games in Thimphu, the country’s capital, teaching the fundamental principles of the game to dozens of children who had never heard of them before. There were no baseball fields in Bhutan, nor any shops where you could buy gloves and bats.

Furthermore, the population did not have the opportunity to come into contact with baseball even indirectly. The internet has only recently started to spread in the country, and people have had the opportunity to have a television at home starting twenty years ago: no broadcaster has ever broadcast MLB games, and the most played sports are darts and archery. For all these reasons, no one could have ever imagined that, in the space of just ten years, it would become one of the most practiced sports in the country.

DeSantis was born and raised in Wilton, a city in the state of Connecticut, and began to be passionate about baseball at an early age. He decided to visit Bhutan after a meeting with Dasho Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, one of the members of the royal dynasty, who had moved to Wallingford, Connecticut, to complete his studies: they both attended Choate Rosemary Hall, and became friends playing basketball in school team. In 2013, after visiting the country on several occasions, DeSantis founded MyBhutan, a travel agency that organizes guided tours in the Thimphu valleys. Here he met Karma Dorji, his first employee, who had started to become passionate about baseball at a very young age, returning from a trip to Japan (a country where this sport is widely practiced).

Talking about this shared passion, DeSantis and Dorji began thinking about a way to bring baseball to Bhutan, a particularly complex goal given the lack of fields and even space to build new ones, given that the territory is predominantly mountainous. Interviewed by Clair, Dorji recalled how at the time there wasn’t even a dedicated association. «The first thing we did was publish some posts on social media. “Hey guys, let’s play baseball this weekend. Is anyone interested? Please introduce yourself.”

The response went beyond his expectations: more than 50 children showed up in front of the MyButhan headquarters, located in a large avenue not far from the Thimphu military barracks, to play “a sport they didn’t even know existed.” . They learned everything on the field, following the teachings of DeSantis and Dorji, who from that moment on began giving baseball lessons after work, effectively becoming the first baseball coaches in the history of the country.

As the weeks passed, the number of children showing up at the MyButhan office to play baseball increased, and DeSantis contacted his family in the United States to have them send bats, balls, gloves and uniforms. Thanks to word of mouth, baseball’s popularity began to grow even outside of Thimphu. Over the last ten years, several teams have been founded, whose names are dedicated to various endangered species: the Thimphu Red Pandas (“red pandas of Thimphu”) were the first, followed by the Paro Ravens, the Wangdue Cranes, the Phuentsholing Crocodiles and the Gelephu Tuskers.

Today they are not yet professional teams in the strict sense: even if a championship dedicated to adults has been created, in Bhutan baseball is only played at an amateur level, and in almost all cases by children and adolescents. The goal of the Bhutan Baseball and Softball Association is to create playing fields in all 20 districts into which the country is divided.

For the moment there isn’t even a Bhutan national baseball team: initially, DeSantis and Dorji had thought of creating one by selecting some cricket players, a sport which due to some characteristics (above all the fact that in both it is necessary to hit the ball with a bat to score more runs than the opponent) is similar to baseball and is quite popular in Bhutan. However, the idea was set aside in favor of a more ambitious project: the national team will be built more calmly in the coming years, when the technical level will be higher and baseball will also begin to be played in schools.

“We focus primarily on grassroots development, aiming to introduce the sport to various schools, public schools and private schools,” Dorji said in this regard. “We are not targeting colleges or high schools because it would make little sense to us. We have limited resources available and we want to direct them to children aged 5 to 13.” The objective is to create a national team capable of competing with neighboring countries such as Pakistan and India: a significant result, considering that Pakistan has around 235 million inhabitants and India more than one billion. .

Ramon Riesgo, executive advisor of the Bhutan Baseball and Softball Association, said the biggest obstacle to the development of the sport is equipment: there is very little of it, and importing it from the United States is very expensive. «There is tons of free equipment in the United States, but no one has ever offered to cover the shipping costs. So we have to do it with our own funds,” he explained. Another problem has to do with the lack of availability of coaches: being a sport with a very recent history, currently there are few people capable of transmitting the fundamental technical and tactical concepts to beginners, and consequently in most cases children learn to play on their own.

In October the Bhutan Baseball and Softball Association had entered into an agreement with the Baseball United, the Middle East and South-East Asia league founded last year by a group of investors which also includes Barry Larkin and Félix Hernández, two old glories of the MLB. The deal will guarantee a player from Bhutan a place in one of the four teams participating in the first Baseball Association tournament, to be held next year: Mumbai Cobras (India), Karachi Monarchs (Pakistan), Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons (United Arab Emirates).

That player should be Ugyen Pelzang, outfielder and first baseman for the Thimphu Red Pandas, defined jokingly by DeSantis as “the Babe Ruth of Bhutan”, a reference to one of the most famous baseball players ever.

A photo taken by DeSantis in August had some circulation on social networks: it shows an improvised camp set up in front of the statue of the Dordenma Buddha, the most famous monument in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan. The batsman seen in the photo is Pelzang himself: despite being the most representative Bhutanese player, like most of his colleagues he does not wear a uniform, but a tunic.

The photo was shared on social media by former and current MLB players. Curtis Granderson, an outfielder who in his career played for important teams such as the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees, had also published a video dedicated to the children of Bhutan, encouraging them to continue playing baseball.

To raise funds for the association, DeSantis put in sale the photo on his site. Photos posted on the Bhutan Baseball and Softball Association website also show how good the organization is for now rather improvised: playing fields with standardized measurements do not yet exist, and most teams don’t even have uniforms.

