The Sudirman Cup National Badminton Group is the first to qualify, and today’s quarter-finals will be against the strong enemy Indonesia_Zhejiang Online

The Sudirman Cup National Badminton Team is the first to qualify, and today’s quarter-finals will be against the strong enemy Indonesia

2023-05-19 11:06:29





Source: Tide News





Reporter Zong Qianqian

On the evening of May 18, the Chinese badminton team ushered in the last group match in the Sudirman Cup. After two consecutive 5-0 wins over Egypt and Singapore in the previous two rounds of group matches, the last round against Denmark, the strongest opponent in the group, Guoyu also completed a sweep with a score of 5-0, and finally advanced to the top of the group Quarterfinals.

Subsequently, the lottery grouping of the quarter-finals knockout round was carried out on the spot. As the top player in Group A, Guoyu was divided into the upper half and will compete with Indonesia for a place in the quarter-finals. Meeting the strong enemy Indonesia in advance, Guoyu can be said to have drawn a “lower lottery”. If they can pass the test smoothly, Guoyu’s opponent in the semi-finals will be the winner between Thailand and Japan.

The matches in the second half are – Denmark VS Malaysia, Chinese Taipei VS South Korea.

For Guoyu, the task of this year’s Sudirman Cup is not only to hit three consecutive championships, but also to hit the 13th Sudirman Cup championship in team history.

In addition, in 2022, the women’s national feather team lost to South Korea in the Uber Cup final, and the men’s national feather team lost to Indonesia in the Thomas Cup to stop at the semi-finals. Last chance for team honors.

In the face of a strong opponent, Chen Yufei’s statement represents the aspirations of the players, “As long as the coach trusts me and lets me play, I will show my 100% state and go all out for the game.”

At 5 pm on the 19th, Guoyu is about to usher in the quarter-finals. Whether it can cross the threshold of Indonesia is very important.