The Sudirman Cup national feather strives to defend the title, Zhang Jun reminds the women’s doubles to not be burdened by the high ranking_Final_World_Indonesia- Sohu

- Sudirman Cup national feather strives to defend the title, Zhang Jun reminds the women’s doubles ranking not to be burdened_Final_World_Indonesia sohu
- ◤Sudirman Cup Badminton Tournament◢ Li Junhui looks forward to the Sudirman Cup and be careful of South Korea, Malaysia and other opponents | China Press China Daily
- Sudirman Cup | Appointed for the first time as the captain of the Malaysian team, Chen Jianming: Unite the whole team to strive for success- Sports – Badminton | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Member text: Sports Perspective‧Sudirman Cup Perspective Group C 4 teams rely on men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles Malaysia, can it? | China Press China Daily
- ◤Sudirman Cup Badminton Competition◢Li Shifeng’s upward trend is very good Zhang Jun: Chinese men’s singles can give it a try | China News China Daily
