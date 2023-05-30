the summer skiing and cycling season kicks off – Sport Marketing News

The councilor of the Lombardy Region for the Mountains, Massimo Sertori, and the heads of the Lombardy Territorial Structure of Anas announce with a Note that “after the winter closure, the Stelvio Pass road, on the Italian side, will officially open tomorrow, Tuesday 30 May at 12. The nearby Passo Umbrail, connecting with the Swiss Federation, will open a few days later on Friday 2 June. The Passo di Gavia, on the other hand, will be passable from 1 June, starting at 9 am. The opening of both the Alpine passes of Stelvio and Gavia will last, weather conditions permitting, until 5 November 2023”.

The snow clearing activities carried out on the Stelvio and Gavia passes have been carried out non-stop, even in adverse weather conditions, by Anas specialized personnel over the past few weeks.

The Stelvio Pass is the highest car pass in Italy and the second highest pass in height, with an asphalt road in the Alps. The Gavia Pass is, after the Stelvio, the second highest Alpine pass in Italy and connects the Valtellina with Ponte di Legno, in the province of Brescia.

Sertori comments: “Today these roads are not only an important connection between two territories, but they are an important tourist attraction for the area. In particular, the 40 hairpin bends and the famous mountains that surround it contribute to making the Stelvio pass, which extends inside the National Park, very suggestive. Its conformation, combined with the breathtaking views and nature, make it a suggestive location for practicing sports, among others, trekking, trail running, summer skiing and cycling. Both passes, Stelvio and Gavia, have rightfully entered the history of this sport”.