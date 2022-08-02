Original title: The Sun: Ronaldo shrugged and questioned when Ten Hag arranged his tactics!Manchester United choose to forgive again

In Manchester United’s friendly against Vallecano, Cristiano Ronaldo started, but was substituted after only half-time. The British media “The Sun” said that Ronaldo was suspected of questioning Ten Hag’s tactics in public during the game. In addition, he left the court early before the game was over. For these two inappropriate behaviors of Ronaldo, Manchester United decided not to punish him.

The Sun said that Ronaldo set a bad example for everyone. In the first half, when a Vallecano player was injured and treated, Ten Hag called the Manchester United players on the pitch. Afterwards, Ten Hag said something to Ronaldo, and fans speculated that the Dutch coach was teaching Ronaldo how to move. After listening to Ten Hag’s words, Ronaldo seems to have a different opinion.

Ronaldo shrugged, spread his hands, then covered his face again, walked away from Ten Hag and returned to the pitch. After seeing Ronaldo leave, Ten Hag applauded and encouraged everyone. The 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo finished the first half with only one shot, but several through balls were very threatening. At half-time, Ten Hag replaced Ronaldo, but did not give a specific reason. At the beginning of the second half, Diallo, who replaced Ronaldo, scored a lightning strike.

In the second half, when his teammates were still playing, Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium ahead of schedule, and some fans took a photo of him leaving and posted it on the Internet, causing heated discussions. Although it was only a friendly match, the substitutes usually gathered with the players on the field after the game to listen to the coach. Of course, this is not mandatory. Dalot (not on the squad) also left the pitch early yesterday.

A Manchester United insider commented on Ronaldo’s early departure: “You entered the squad and left early, which is obviously not good. This is different from sitting in the stands or not making the squad. You would expect the players who were replaced to listen to the coach’s summary of the game after the game. A lot of people came to see him. But he didn’t participate in the after-game call-off.”

The Sun said Manchester United would not punish Ronaldo for his actions yesterday. Before, Cristiano Ronaldo had been absent from team training for a long time due to family reasons, and Manchester United did not say anything. British media said Manchester United still strongly refused to sell Ronaldo, although Mendes said they had received a contract from a club.

