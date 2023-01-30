On January 30, Beijing time, the Suns lineup may undergo drastic changes. According to Matt Moore of Action, the Suns are entangled with VanVleet, but they are reluctant to send Paul, but other teams are closely watching this development.

The Suns and Van Fleet are linked together, but the Suns have no intention of sending Paul away before Paul completely declines. The Suns wanted to bring in a backup guard, a role that didn’t suit Paul.

However, other teams are watching this development closely, and the Suns’ new owner seems to want to build a team around Booker, and other teams are waiting for the moment when the Suns are willing to trade Paul.

The 37-year-old Paul played 30 games this season, averaging 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He still has 60.8 million to draw on his contract. (Charm)

