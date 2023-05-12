The Suns are expected to aggressively sell Paul CP3 this summer: Let’s wait and see_season_because_of_contract

Original title: The Suns are expected to aggressively tout Paul CP3 this summer: Let’s wait and see

Beijing time on May 13th, ESPN reporter Tim McMahon revealed in a guest podcast today that according to the tips he received, the Suns are expected to actively sell Chris Paul in the trading market.

According to McMahon, he expects that Paul will likely play on a different team in the 23-24 season. According to sources, the Suns will try their best to send Paul away before June 28 this year. Because before this point in time, Paul’s contract guarantee amount for next season is 15.8 million US dollars, and then it will become the full 30.8 million US dollars.

“Bleacher Report” reporter Eric Pincus followed up and reported that he was told that the Suns’ original idea was to trade Paul before this year’s trade deadline because the team was concerned about Paul’s ability to stay healthy in the playoffs. But the arrival of Kevin Durant changed the Suns’ plans.

Unfortunately, Paul retired from injury in G2 of the Western Conference semifinals and has not played since. In the end, the Suns were eliminated by the Nuggets with a total score of 2-4 in the Western Conference semifinals.

Today at the Suns season summary meeting, Paul talked about his recovery from injuries. “I’m close to recovering from a groin injury, but it doesn’t matter now because we’re done with the season,” Paul said.

“I’ve been in this league for years and I know the game better than anyone,” Paul continued. “I’ll keep trying, but my knowledge of the game won’t change. If you get mad and hate me for it The way you play, that’s your problem!”

So will he continue to play for the Suns next season? “My contract hasn’t expired yet, I’m not the general manager of the team, I’m just a player,” Paul said, “So unfortunately, I don’t know yet, let’s wait and see!”

Paul signed a four-year, $120 million contract in 2021. There are 2 years left on his current contract, of which the 24-25 season is a team option and not guaranteed.

In this year's playoffs, the 38-year-old Paul played a total of 7 games, averaging 35.7 minutes per game, handing over 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals. (jim)





