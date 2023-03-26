Original title: The Suns beat the 76ers by 20 points to end their 3-game losing streak: Booker 29+5, Durant, Paul chatting and laughing

On March 26, Beijing time, the 76ers will play against the Suns in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Harden is on truce, and Ayton and Durant are also absent. The Suns maintained the lead in the first three quarters. Embiid was capped many times in the second back-to-back game. In the fourth quarter, the 76ers suddenly collapsed. In the end, the Suns defeated the 76ers 125-105, ending their 3-game losing streak. The 76ers suffered a 2-game losing streak.

76ers: Harris 13 points, Embiid 28 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks, Maxi 37 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Suns: Biyombo 17 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks, Booker 29 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds, Paul 13 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds, Warren 16 points and 8 rebounds, Rose 15 points and 7 rebounds, Payne 14 points and 7 assists.

Durant watched the game with an itchy hand and shot Durant laughs happily on the sidelines Embiid gets blocked multiple times High light lens Booker's picturesque jumper Biyombo dunks Embiid 2 plus 1 Milton's difficult layup game review As soon as the game started, Booker hit a jumper, Tucker made a layup, Maxi hit a three-pointer, Paul returned a throw, Booker hit a jumper, Maxi responded with a three-pointer, Paul hit a three-pointer, and the 76ers led 12-11 . Tucker hit a three-pointer, Rose hit back with a three-pointer, Embiid made a layup with 2 plus 1, Payne made a throw, Embiid made another layup, Booker hit back with a layup, Embiid made another layup, Booker The counterattack hit, Warren made a successful throw, and at the end of the first quarter, the Suns led 26-24. In the second quarter, Maxi made a layup, Warren hit a three-pointer, Harris hit back with a jumper, Rose hit a jumper, and then he also had a three-pointer. The Suns led 34-28 and the 76ers timed out. Back from the timeout, Maxi made a throw, Wayne Wright made a layup, Maxi also had a three-pointer, Warren made a throw, Milton made a layup with 2 plus 1, Maxi made another three-pointer, Biyombo made a dunk, Harris hit a three-pointer, Booker made a long-range three-pointer, Paul also had a three-pointer, Booker followed up with a jumper, Maxi hit back with a three-pointer, Biyombo made a successful throw, and the two sides entered a timeout. After the timeout, Paul hit a three-pointer, Craig also had a three-pointer, and then he hit a three-pointer again. At halftime, the Suns led 58-53. Back from the intermission, Paul hit a jumper, Melton hit back with a three-pointer, Booker also had a jumper, Melton hit back with a layup, Biyombo dunked in the air, Embiid hit a three-pointer, Harris also had a three-pointer, and Booker also had a three-pointer. Ke responded with a three-pointer, Maxi followed with a three-pointer, and the two sides tied at 67. Okogie hit a three-pointer, Embiid made 2 plus 1, Paul hit a jumper, Maxi made another three-pointer, Biyombo dunked in an air cut, and then he also made a tip-up. Warren counterattacked and made a layup, and the two sides entered a timeout. Langdale hit a layup, Milton made a throw, Booker hit back with a layup, Maxi hit a jumper, and at the end of the third quarter, the Suns led 89-83. In the fourth quarter, Rose hit a jumper, Warren followed up with a three-pointer, Maxey made a layup, Rose made another three-pointer, the Suns completed a wave of 11-2, leading 100-85, and the 76ers timed out. Back from the timeout, Maxi added 2 and 1, Okogie hit a three-pointer, Rose made another jumper, Warren made another jumper, and the Suns led by 19 points. Back from the timeout, Biyombo received a dunk in the air, Embiid made a layup, Biyombo made a throw, and the Suns led by 20 points. Payne made a successful throw, and the 76ers suspended again. Back from the timeout, the 76ers disarmed early, and in the end, the Suns won at home. Both sides start Suns starters:Okogie, Craig, Biyombo, Booker, Paul 76ers starting: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Maxi, Melton

