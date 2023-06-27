The Suns decided to keep Ayton and expect him to compete with the Big Three – yqqlm

Beijing time on June 26, according to relevant media reports, after the Phoenix Suns made a blockbuster deal, they decided to keep Deandre Ayton and let him play with the Big Three in the new season.

American basketball reporter Chris Hayes broke the news that with Bradley Beal joining the team, the Phoenix management believes that Ayton’s value to the team has reached the highest in history, so they want to see Ayton with the Big Three. games.

Another reporter, Mark Stein, broke the news that the Suns had explored Ayton’s trade on draft night, but failed to find a suitable trade plan.

In the playoffs of the 2022-23 season, Ayton averaged 31.9 minutes per game, scoring 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Original title: The Suns decided to keep Ayton and expect him to compete with the Big Three

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

