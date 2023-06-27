Home » The Suns decided to keep Ayton and expect him to compete with the Big Three – yqqlm
Sports

The Suns decided to keep Ayton and expect him to compete with the Big Three – yqqlm

by admin

Beijing time on June 26, according to relevant media reports, after the Phoenix Suns made a blockbuster deal, they decided to keep Deandre Ayton and let him play with the Big Three in the new season.

American basketball reporter Chris Hayes broke the news that with Bradley Beal joining the team, the Phoenix management believes that Ayton’s value to the team has reached the highest in history, so they want to see Ayton with the Big Three. games.

Another reporter, Mark Stein, broke the news that the Suns had explored Ayton’s trade on draft night, but failed to find a suitable trade plan.

In the playoffs of the 2022-23 season, Ayton averaged 31.9 minutes per game, scoring 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Original title: The Suns decided to keep Ayton and expect him to compete with the Big Three

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

See also  Scattered considerations after Juventus-Fiorentina (1-0) — Sportellate.it

You may also like

Ostrava meeting: best world performance for Armand Duplantis,...

Now live: The opening ceremony of the CHIO...

Mateo Kovacic: Man City sign Croatia midfielder from...

Darts: “Felt 70 percent alcoholics, a really dirty...

Eastbourne International: Britain’s Katie Boulter beaten by Petra...

FC Metz makes allegations against the Frankfurt police

Damian Lillard isn’t asking for a trade but...

VfB Stuttgart: Now also a global football brand?

Inter, Brozovic blocks the transfer market?

The Snooker Champions League (ranking match) unveiled 20...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy