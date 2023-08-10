The Suns to retire the number 31 and 32 of Shawn Marion and Amare Stoudemire

The Phoenix Suns have announced that they will retire Shawn Marion’s number 31 and Amare Stoudemire’s number 32.

The two will also be inducted into the “Ring of Honor” which is the Suns’ highest honor.

Marion and Stoudemire will become the 16th and 17th players to join Ring of Honor.

The Suns also retired the jerseys of Alvan Adams (33), Charles Barkley (34), Tom Chambers (24), Walter Davis (6), Connie Hawkins (42), Kevin Johnson (7), Dan Majerle (9), Steve Nash (13), Dick Van Arsdale (5) and Paul Westphal (44).

