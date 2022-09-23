VOLPIANO

Double appointment for the individual Piedmontese championships on track, in Volpiano the titles of the Cadette / i category were assigned while in Beinasco the titles of the S35 + categories. For the youngsters of the CF / CM category, a fundamental appointment of the season because in addition to the titles, the calls for the next Italian category championship in Caorle were designated.

For Avis Atletica Ivrea double title won by Benedetta Falleti who won the 300 and 300 hs races with authority. The Montaltese has confirmed herself as queen over the two distances and is now aiming to enter the top eight of the Italian championship. Regional championship for teammate Dafne Chiavetta who won the auction and placed second in the triple. Finally for Avis Alexander Aghergheloaiei won the bronze in the triple. For Athletics Rivarolo in evidence Elena Signorini third in the javelin, Matilde Bianchetta fourth in the disc and Martino Scaramella fifth in the weight. Of note for the GS Chivassesi Alessio Cena fifth on 300 hs. In Beinasco, a shower of medals for Avis Atletica Canavesana. Double in speed for Valter Rossi in the 100 and 200 and for Roberta Persico in the 200 and 400. Titles also for Alessandro Corradini in the hammer, for Ivana Ferrio in the 80 hs and for Anna Liliana in the short sleeve hammer. Nine silver medals and four bronzes won.

Turns outVolpiano you, Cadette, 300: 1. Benedetta Falleti (Avis) 41 ”47, 14. Cravetto (Canavese 2005) 46” 30; 300 hs: 1. Falleti 48 ”31; high: 12. Valentina Rossetti (Rivarolo) 1.30; auction: 1. Dafne Chiavetta (Avis) 2.30; triple: 2. Key 9,72; disc: 4. Matilde Bianchetta (Rivarolo) 19.33; javelin: 3. Elena Signorini 24.36, 10. Giulia Scaramella (Rivarolo) 12.55; Cadets, 1000: 9. Tommaso Scalco (Avis) 2’55 ”68; 1200 hedges: 9. Scalco 3’54 ”89, 11. Alessio Cena (Chivassesi) 3’59” 65; 300 hs: 5. Dinner 45 ”24; high: 5. Giovanni Salimbeni (Avis) 1.60; triple: 3. Aghergheloaiei 10.86; weight: 5. Martino Scaramella (Rivarolo) 9.96, 6. Francesco Sgrò (Avis) 6.97; hammer: 6. Scaramella 26.88. Results Beinasco, SF35 +, 100: 2. Roberta Persico SF55 14 ”22, 3. Emanuela Bolattino SF55 15” 43; 200: 1. Perch 30 ”05, 2. Bolattino 32” 71; 400: 1. Persian 1’11 “18; 80 hs: 1. Ivana Ferrio SF55 14 ”90; high: 2. Ferrio 1.30; hammer: 2. Nilver Perona SF80 13.38; javelin: 4. Anna Liliana Perucca SF65 12.73; disk: 2. Perona 10.94; march 3000: 3. Gloria Guerretta (Durbano Gas Energy) 15’44 ”37; hammer: 1. Perucca 7.55; SM35 +, 100: 1. Valter Rossi SM65 13 ”17; 200: 1. Rossi 27 ”27; 400: 4. Paolo Gaschino SM60 1’14 “82, 5. Alessandro Montagnese SM35 1’08” 47; 1500: 3. Paolo Ferrari SM55 4’54 ”44, 11. Rocco Aragona SM75 7’53” 47; hammer: 1. Alessandro Corradini SM60 35.71, 2. Giuseppe Duskovic SM60 33.67, 4. Robert Appleton SM65 22.15; javelin: 2. Corradini 26.89, 3. Appleton 20.73, 4. Duskovic 19.33; weight: 2. Salvatore Pace SM40 10.63; hammer: 2. Duskovic 11.55; disc: 3. Corradini 33.11, 5. Duskovic 28.77, 6. Appleton 27.07; extra races: auction: 1. Jacopo Libertino AM 4.00; 200: 2. Luca Bertoldo AM 23 ”95; weight: 1. Pietro Musso AM 11.33. –