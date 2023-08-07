Home » The super talent Linda Caicedo from Colombia
Sports

The super talent Linda Caicedo from Colombia

by admin
The super talent Linda Caicedo from Colombia

Linda Caicedo hardly notices her 18 years on the soccer field. Image: AFP

Linda Caicedo is one of the biggest talents at the Women’s World Cup. She stands out on the pitch. At the age of 15 she fell seriously ill – and survived because many people came together for her.

It’s the 52nd minute of the World Cup preliminary round match between Germany and Colombia in Sydney when a handful of moments catapults Linda Caicedo into the global spotlight. The Colombian soccer player reacted the quickest when a rebound in front of the German penalty area suddenly opened up a few meters of play.

Caicedo grabs the ball and drives it into the penalty area. Defender Svenja Huth tries to put pressure on her, but that’s Caicedo’s invitation: Huth is unable to run through a body trick, Sara Doorsoun stands in the way, but she too is suddenly taken out of the game. Kathrin Hendrich can only watch how Caicedo’s flick hits Merle Frohms’ goal in the top right corner. A whole defense danced out and degraded to watching with one or two movements that nobody can stop.

See also  Amish, the slavery of women in the fundamentalist religious community where time has stopped

You may also like

Inter Miami terminates contract with Dutch goalkeeper Nick...

Dafeng Industry Plays a Vital Role in the...

Motorcycles, fans, route: The Tour de France is...

Edy Tavares: I don’t know if I’ll stay...

Fitness: The 14-point plan for the male body...

The elusive trajectory of Messi’s free kick leaves...

Evans, Tsitsipas, and Baez Triumph in ATP Tournaments:...

Lars Stindl convinces at Karlsruher SC

Recensione Galaxy Watch 6 Classic [dopo 2 settimane...

The Game-Changing Coup: MLS’s Audacious Bid to Steal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy