The super talent Linda Caicedo from Colombia

Linda Caicedo hardly notices her 18 years on the soccer field. Image: AFP

Linda Caicedo is one of the biggest talents at the Women’s World Cup. She stands out on the pitch. At the age of 15 she fell seriously ill – and survived because many people came together for her.

It’s the 52nd minute of the World Cup preliminary round match between Germany and Colombia in Sydney when a handful of moments catapults Linda Caicedo into the global spotlight. The Colombian soccer player reacted the quickest when a rebound in front of the German penalty area suddenly opened up a few meters of play.

Caicedo grabs the ball and drives it into the penalty area. Defender Svenja Huth tries to put pressure on her, but that’s Caicedo’s invitation: Huth is unable to run through a body trick, Sara Doorsoun stands in the way, but she too is suddenly taken out of the game. Kathrin Hendrich can only watch how Caicedo’s flick hits Merle Frohms’ goal in the top right corner. A whole defense danced out and degraded to watching with one or two movements that nobody can stop.

