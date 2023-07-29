The superfood that you have to eat every day to sleep better and, incidentally, lose weight

29/07/2023 and las 05:24 CEST

It possesses essential nutrients, fiber for digestion and is a natural source of hydration

The fruit is the true delicacy of the gods, but many people do not pay attention to it. Did you know that eating 2 or 3 pieces of fruit a day can greatly improve your state of health? In this article, experts from Sport we have prepared one for you guide with 5 reasons for you to incorporate fruit into summer dinnersnot only because it is fresh (which is also), but because of the benefits it brings to your body.

Reasons to eat fruit this summer

Essential Nutrients: Fruits are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are especially known for being an excellent source of vitamin C, which boosts the immune system and aids in the absorption of iron. They also provide vitamin A, vitamin K, potassium and other key nutrients for the proper functioning of the body.fiber for digestion: Most fruits contain fiber, a crucial component for maintaining good digestive health. Fiber helps prevent constipation, regulates intestinal transit and can contribute to lowering blood cholesterol.natural hydration: Fruits have a high water content, which makes them an excellent option to stay hydrated, especially in hot weather or during physical activity.Low in calories and fat: In general, fruits are low in calories and fat, making them an ideal food for those looking to maintain a healthy weight. Plus, they’re naturally sweet, which can satisfy cravings for something sweet without resorting to less healthy options. Some fruits, yes, have a lot of calories (like avocado).disease protection: Regular fruit consumption has been associated with the prevention of various chronic diseases. Its high antioxidant content helps fight oxidative stress in the body, which can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other degenerative disorders.

Beyond these reasons, which should be enough to convince you to eat fruit for dinner this summer, the fruit also improves the health of your skin, provides natural energy and best of all: you may not like melon, but there is watermelon. That is to say, the fruit is versatile as there is a lot of variety.